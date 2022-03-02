The residents of London and Laurel County are just days away from experiencing some new businesses locating in London, offering even more variety and choices in all aspects of life.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel Economic Development Authority, announced several new businesses, expansions and ventures coming or already established in the area.
The sale of Big Daddy's RV to Camping World was previously announced, with the new company already taking over the business and hiring employees.
For those seeking employment, the perfect opportunity is presenting itself through a Job Fair, set for Tuesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the London Community Center. Companies from around the area will be on hand to give information on their companies, benefits, salaries and other information to prospective employees. Companies will be ready to hire on the spot. For more information, call 330-2115.
Those seeking medical and therapeutic services will soon have two new choices:
• Tru Healthcare, a medical practice on South Main Street next to King's Donuts. Family Nurse Practitioner Brent Gray will offer medical care to the entire family with his in-office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. For information, call 606-770-5121.
• Embrasé Med Spa is expected to open in downtown London this spring and will offer services such as neuromodulators, Botox, Dysport, Xeomion, IV hydration, hyperbaric chamber and other services. They are located at 202 North Hill Street, behind Studio 206.
• The Local Mane and Spa, owned by Mackenzie Adams, is opening on Wednesday, March 2 at 804 East Fourth Street, next to E.C. Porter's IGA store. This is London's newest spot for hair care, nails, lashes and facials. Days and hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday. To make your appointment, call 606 401-3050.
Those wishing to test their taste buds will also have some new temptations with several new eateries coming to the area:
• Little Taste of Jamaica food truck is moving to a storefront location at 1112 North Main Street, across from Uptown Florist. Their grand opening is set for April 1 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call 606 305-1486.
• New management at Mama Rosa's will still offer the same favorites as before as well as new lighter options. Jimmy and Tracy Fischer will open the restaurant in Carnaby Square in mid-March.
• Local baker Jenny Harrison will help you be the hostess with the mostest with her creation of JAKs Cookies. Delicious custom cookies, including her special Paint Your Own cookie that comes with a brush and edible paint pallet, are just at the touch of your finger to the phone to order at 606 260-0002.
• Love is Real Wellness Cafe will soon located at 100 Bacho Way, Suite 500, next to Masa Japanese Steakhouse, off KY 192 and in the Walmart business complex. In the next few weeks, this new business will open and will offer specialty coffees, cappuccinos, lattés and more. Enjoy original meal replacement shakes sweetened with honey, harvested from a local farm, as well as healthy slushies.
• Cold Brew Creamery is London's newest food truck and will be located at Silver Spoon Formals at 320 East Fourth Street on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and try Cold Brew Creamery's crafted custom made cold-brewed coffee and confections of ice cream and blended milkshakes.
• Washing away winter's dreariness as spring approaches could be a step easier with the opening of Double I Pressure Washing Company, which opened on Tuesday. Isaiah Williams and Isaac Goodin have teamed together to offer pressure washing for your siding, brick, porch or driveway for that clean spring look. Contact them at 606 260-2248.
• As spring approaches, many minds look toward planning special events. Foster's Party Solutions is a new party and rental shop that will offer decorations, games, inflatables and more. Call 606 312-7062.
• Happy Express Shell Mart, located on South U.S. 25 at KY 1006, across from the Levi Jackson Park entrance, is opening soon and offers 4,500 square feet of retail or office space, which can be leased as a whole or divided into three separate units. For information, call 606 682-3229.
• A new Dollar Store to replace the Saddlebrook store off KY 192 is underway. The new store will offer more space and better highway access.
• To ease the housing shortage in the area, the Woodlands, a country subdivision surrounded by farmland on Lick Fork Road, off East KY 80, is available. The lots include cleared to fully wooded 1/2 acre to 2-acre lots, some that also feature a pond view. Located in the North Laurel/Bush school district, this residential farm development can be viewed by calling 606 682-8949.
• Premier Portable Buildings and Trailers of London dealership has also opened a retail at 1522 Barbourville Street, across from Rite Way Auto Glass. This business features 12' to 20' utility and car hauler trailers and portable buildings for rent-to-own with no credit check. For pricing or information, call 606 312-0094.
• Another means to ease the housing situation, Watkins Realty has merged with Keller Williams Legacy Group, a real estate company where each group is independently owned. Located at 108 Carter Drive, behind Patton-Chesnut-Binder insurance company, Sherry Watkins and her team a call at 606 862-2462.
• For those wishing to leave their pets in a safe place while they work, Tri-County Pet Resort may be your answer. The Cooney family has purchased the former Moose Lodge facility at 1320 Slate Ridge Road and want to give your four-legged fur baby excellent care during the day. For more information, call 606-767-1640.
• KY Mobile Notary Signing Agent, Andrea Maddox, will meet you at your home, business, office or public location on Monday through Saturday to legalize your documents. Maddox is certified and ready to help, even offering additional shipping and scanning services for time sensitive documents. Contact her at 814-694-5525.
