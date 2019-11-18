Old recipes with a new flair.
That was the theme of this year's Laurel County Extension Office's Holiday Cooking School, held at the Laurel-London Optimist Club last week.
Over 200 people braved Tuesday's bitter cold and snowy weather to partake in the yearly event featuring food samples from various vendors. Agents with the county extension services in the presented the latest utensils and appliances along with tips on how to revise family traditional recipes for a healthier flavor.
Some of the offerings for those attending included carrot salad, barbecued pork, Heavenly Salad and cherry crunch. Changing out some of the usual ingredients for more healthy choices was emphasized, such as substitutions for sugar and salt - components that attribute to many health issues.
But having the right tools to prepare meals is also a factor in efficient food preparation.
Matti Cornelius demonstrated some of the popular kitchen 'gadgets' for those in attendance, including the electric pressure cooker that offers different functions for meal preparation. Being familiar with the various ways the pressure cooker can be used is key in knowing how to utilize it to its maximum functions, she said. She showed accessories that can be purchased separately to reach that goal. Cornelius displayed the springform pan and several silicone attachments that used for hard boiled eggs and other delectables.
The infrared thermometer is also another key player in food preparation. With this device, the probe can be left inside the meat while the thermometer itself can be placed on the stovetop. A timer is essential when preparing food, especially big meals normally served during the holidays. Crock pot liners, an electric knife, a candy thermometer, a silicone baking mat and a baster are all suggested items to relieve the stress of cooking larger meals.
Judy O'Brien with the Laurel County Extension Service said she was well pleased with the turnout for last week's session.
"We had between 18 and 20 vendors and our theme this year was an educational event - taking traditional recipes to a healthier level," she said. "We offer those signing up for the cooking school a cook book, and this year we used an old cook book with traditional meals and showed them how to substitute ingredients to make it healthier."
O'Brien said this year's cookbook was one published in the 1980's by the Laurel County Homemakers.
The Holiday Cooking School also offers participants to do an evaluation of the program - which always receives excellent reviews.
"We get fabulous reviews of this every year and we have people to come to it every year," she continued. "We have people calling in September to reserve their spot because we have a cutoff of 250 people."
Most of those people come from Laurel County, although the Wilderness Trail Area Extension offices all participate in the event with the Family and Consumer Science agents coordinating the event. But taking the healthier eating theme to another level, this year's event also promote the FitBlueKY theme.
"For people who have a FitBit, we're encouraging them to do something and challenge themselves through the winter because that's when we're less active and tend to gain weight," she explained. "The FitBlueKy program has an app to help people eat healthier that can be accessed from their phone."
