East Bernstadt School students will, like other schools across the state, begin online classes on Aug. 24 following a recommendation by Gov. Andy Beshear to not hold in-person classes until Sept. 28.
That will include having an open house - but one that will be done by appointment only so teachers can meet with parents and teachers to outline the curriculum for the upcoming year.
But although the school year will begin in the same manner that the prior one ended, Superintendent Vicki Jones said teachers will be prepared to adjust to the new norm. Part of that will include the testing that was postponed last academic year as in-person classes were moved to NTI or online offerings as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state.
This year's schedule will include Aug. 18 through Aug. 21 as Professional Development days for teachers, with students' first day being Aug. 24.
Part of the plan for this academic year begins with technology security, which was outlined by Mike Burns, to update the existing equipment to ensure no breach of confidential information. Burns explained how that could be effective by adding codes to administrators' accounts and having a new core router and expanding wireless access.
Jones said students can submit classwork either through digital means or drop off their work weekly at the school. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. until noon and those meals can be delivered to students' home if necessary. While students are not required to pay for lunches, adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.
In a yearly requirement, board members also approved their 2020 tax rates, which bumped the property tax rate from 52.2 cents per $1,000 to 53.2. Board chair Jim Sutton said without a 4% increase, the school district would lose $20,000 the first year, $40,000 the next year, and $80,000 the third year. Sutton said the assessments in the East Bernstadt district has grown but that the 4% increase relates to revenues for the school district, not in the taxes that people will pay. Rather, the rates would increase to the taxpayers by approximately $10 per year for property assessed at $100,000. Financial Officer Amy Brown said the increase would generate an additional $68,000 for the school district. East Bernstadt Independent School has its own taxing district that includes only those who reside within that district. The motor vehicle tax was set at 45.7 cents per $1,000 - the same as in previous years.
Another issue the board addressed is emergency days for staff. Jones explained that families who traveled to other states might be required to quarantine, but that staff who did so could not qualify for emergency leave. Under federal law, employees can request emergency leave for two weeks. But if those staff members take a vacation to a "COVID hot spot" and have to quarantine, the school district will not pay for their emergency leave. Should staff members have a family emergency or illness that requires them to travel to one of those areas, the circumstances would change and the leave could be approved.
Other items approved included:
• Updating the Equal Employment Opportunity, which affects Title IX funds, was updated and will be added to the employee handbook.
• Board member Trisha Mullins, whose seat is up for election in November, was appointed to serve as a representative on the Local Planning Committee Board.
• Several positions were also announced as vacancies, including the cafeteria manager, middle school girls basketball coach, softball coach, primary teacher. Beth McDaniel was also hired as the school counselor.
• Virtual Kentucky School Board regional meeting was approved for its November date.
• Changed September board meeting from Thursday, Sept. 10 to Thursday, Sept. 17.
