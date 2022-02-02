While house fires may be more common during the winter months, this winter's cold temperatures have prompted an increase in the number of fire responses by the East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue.
Tuesday morning, the firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Pittsburg community - marking their seventh structure fire of the year.
East Bernstadt Fire Chief Darren Pennington said there have been a unusually high number of structure fires thus far - crediting those to colder weather and secondary heat sources.
"The cold weather's been extreme this year and people are using secondary heat sources to keep warm," he said. "We usually have our share of fire runs but the past couple of years we've not had as much bad weather. But to have seven structure fires already this year is unusual."
Pennington said firefighters responding to the fires "knocked it out pretty quick," but that doesn't replace the belongings damaged by fire and water. He said he realizes that many families need additional heat sources but safety in use of those is essential to personal safety.
The threat of more fires could increase as predicted ice and snow later this week may necessitate additional heat sources, and Pennington said the public needs to be cautious when using those other heating devices.
"Be extra careful with secondary heat sources," he said. "Keep all flammable items at least four to five feet from anything flammable - drapes, or other things that could start a fire. Don't use a space heater with an extension cord - the extra power can overheat the cord and spark a fire."
Also, if you use a fireplace, make sure that a screen or something is in place to keep sparks from flying out and possibly igniting carpet or other flammable items.
Pennington said thus far he has not seen any fires started by kerosene heaters, but said the same space limits should be followed as with other types of heaters.
The NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) has several tips for safe heating during the winter months. According to their website, heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries and the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Half of the home heating fires occur in December, January and February.
Some tips from the NFPA are:
• Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment such as furnace, fireplace wood stove or portable space heater.
• Have a 3-feet "kid free zone" around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer's instructions.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
• Test smoke alarms once a month.
• Install wood burning stoves following the manufacturer's instructions or have a professional install the equipment. All fuel burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
• Install and maintain smoke alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
