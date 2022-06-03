The Board of Directors of the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators has awarded the Excellence in Leadership Award- Superintendent 2022 to East Bernstadt School Superintendent Vicki Jones. Presenting the award is the Chairman of the Board Doug Wilson, who presented the plaque commemorating the work of Superintendent Jones in the areas of innovation, leadership, inspiring to staff, confidence, communication skills, commitment, accountability, empowering others, and empathy. All nominations are submitted to a committee comprised of administrators across Kentucky and members of the board of directors of KAPE.

KAPE is a professional organization of 4000 members across the Commonwealth who make choices to join as an alternative to unions. KAPE provides opportunities through scholarships, awards, and recognitions to teachers and students every spring, with over $5000 awarded annually. It also provides legal consultation and representation to all members in employment issues. The main office for KAPE is located in Lexington.