The East Bernstadt school board approved the tentative budget for the upcoming school year — over $5 million. School Finance Director Amy Brown presented the budget to the three board members present for a special-called meeting last Thursday, listing the tentative amounts for specific areas.
Brown said the general fund included over $4 million in salaries, but the district would receive approximately $2.5 million in SEEK funding in the coming year. The school will also participate in the CEP meal program in which the school is reimbursed for expenditures for free breakfast and lunches for students. The after-school childcare program hosts a budget of $24,000 — including a $14,000 carry-over from this past year.
The school will also receive a $13,095 reimbursement for Safety and Security Funds. Superintendent Vicki Jones explained those costs to board members.
"We had to replace some door locks because the locks were on the outside," she said. "The teacher had to go outside the classroom to lock the doors, so we had to replace those. We also got more window coverings."
Jones and Brown both said the U.S. Security compliance officer visited the facility once a year to ensure that safety standards were being met.
Board members also reviewed a policy update on taking in students that were out of the district. Jones explained that students from outside the district would be accepted only if the additional students did not put the class ratio over its limits.
"And with additional students we may not have enough materials for everybody," she said.
The non-resident students could also be withdrawn if school officials discovered false or misleading information.
Preschool admission fees were also reduced, per board approval.
"The tuition was $2,500 but we are lowering it to $1,500," Jones said. "With people making more money now, it put a lot of families that did not meet the qualifications."
At board chair Jim Sutton's question of space and availability, Jones added that preschool students are taken on a "first come, first served" basis, but that the lowered tuition rate would inevitably help some families who now exceed the poverty level. She added that the hike in pay for restaurant workers was a key factor in putting some families above that limit. The preschool program will be for 4-year-old students who do not meet the eligibility guidelines for enrollment.
Jones was also honored recently with the KAPE (Kentucky Association of Professional Educators) award for outstanding leadership. The KAPE is comprised of active and retired educators across the state.
Also approved were personnel changes. Those included the hiring of Brittany Mullins as middle school teacher and Jade Williams as elementary teacher. Brandi Stout was hired as assistant cheer coach, replacing Madison Hensley who resigned from that position. Cassie Walden was hired as head cheer coach. Other changes included the resignations of Barbara Meding as GT teacher, Clay Massey as assistant boys basketball coach (middle school), and Richard Boothe as middle school head boys basketball coach.
