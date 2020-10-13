The school year is progressing very well at East Bernstadt Independent School, with sporting events being a major topic for board members in a recent meeting.
Maintaining social distancing is vital for sporting events, and methods to comply with the state and federal mandates was one topic on the table. After discussion of how that could be maintained, board members voted unanimously to issue four tickets to each player, cheerleader and dance team member to allow families to attend those activities.
Lucas Joyner said his family of six would be affected by those limited vouchers, although he added that in many cases, participants did not need all four and the extra vouchers could be used by other family members. Those sporting events require that masks be worn by all in attendance and Joyner also suggested that the restricted crowds could be offset by having the basketball games broadcast over closed circuit TV so that other family members could watch.
"This would be the perfect time for season passes," Joyner added.
Jones said the school district will "continue to receive guidance" on those events, adding that the 50% capacity was not a problem last year. However, the new guidelines allow families to sit together, but still maintain the six feet distancing requirement.
Board members also approved the District Planning Committee that includes Trisha Mullins, board member; Kristen Chadwell, school representative; Mrs. Elza, school principal; Mike Burns, IT Supervisor; Amy Brown, Central Office administration; Sheila Cochrane, community member; Norm Brock, pastor of East Bernstadt First Baptist Church as community leader; and Magistrate Jeff Book.
Superintendent Vicki Jones said that school attendance has reached 291 in-person students, with 15 more joining the daily routine in October.
"The teachers are working very hard between the in-person, virtual and packets being prepared," she added. "We've had to rethink the entire educational system but our teachers and students are happy to be back in class."
She also praised the cafeteria staff who now deliver meals to the classrooms as well as the bus drivers who have undergone additional sanitation practices to ensure the safety of the students. Jones added that the school is looking to purchase picnic tables to place outside the cafeteria area to allow for more spacing for meal times.
But the good news was offset by an expected cutback of funding, with Jones explaining that the Kentucky Department of Education had asked school districts to reduce their budget by 8%.
"The SEEK funds won't be touched, but we expect the ESS, GT and FRC to have big cuts to their programs," she explained.
The East Bernstadt School District will also purchase a new bus, funded by a legal settlement with Volkswagen that will pay for half of the new vehicle. That new bus will replace #23, which is a 1999 model and will give the district a spare bus.
