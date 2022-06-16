Her dedication to staff and students, her professionalism and her leadership have been recognized locally as well as on the state level.
That summarizes the evaluation given to East Bernstadt Independent Superintendent Vicki Jones by board members last week.
"The East Bernstadt Independent School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Mrs. Vicki Jones received an exemplary rating in all seven leadership standards as part of her annual superintendent evaluation. Her continued leadership and tireless work ethic place her at the highest level within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The award for outstanding leadership recently presented to Mrs. Jones by the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators (KAPE) signifies her commitment to education. Mrs. Jones’ efforts strengthen a culture of success for teachers, staff, and students. The Board appreciates her success in achievement and progress within the district."
The statement was signed by all five board members: Jim Sutton, chair; Tom Caudel, vice chair; Mequeil Storm, Lucas Joyner and Tricia Mullins.
Jones is the first female superintendent of the East Bernstadt school district - in fact, she is the first female superintendent of any Laurel County school district.
