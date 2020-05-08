For East Bernstadt Elementary teacher Kailyn Smith, teaching is a calling not a profession.
Coming from a long line of educators, Smith is completing her fifth year of teaching and holds the philosophy that building relationships with her students is the priority of her duties as a teacher and a role model for her students.
As this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, Smith and other teachers across the country are being recognized for the commitment to their students. But Smith was also selected as the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce's Elementary Teacher of the Year during the Chamber's annual banquet held in March — a recognition she calls an honor.
"I was completely surprised," Smith said. "I saw the email and read it about four times and then cried. That is the biggest honor because it came from the students."
Smith currently teaches reading to fourth and fifth graders, although she has previously taught first and third graders. She said she believes that building trust through a caring but structured classroom is the key to truly getting to know her students.
"It's being aware of their needs because you don't know what they go home to or what can change from year to year," she said. "For me, it's not about the test scores. The biggest reward is seeing a child who has had the most difficult time or not interested in school transform and become eager to learn. Outside influences come into your classroom - that's why building relationships with the students is so important."
Although she quickly admits that reading is commonly not the most favorite subject for many children, she knows that it is a necessary subject that will influence students' comprehension and prepare them for the middle and high level work.
"My priority is to foster relationships. If you know your students, you can tell from the moment they enter the room if something is going on with them," she said. "You don't fully realize the impact you have on a child. I tell every child as they leave my room to have a good day. One day I was busy with a phone call or something and some of them stopped as they left the room and said, 'Mrs. Smith, have a good day.' It's so special to know these kids."
Smith, a native of Laurel County, earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and her master's degree in teaching in elementary K-5 from the University of the Cumberlands.
She is now working on her second master's degree in speech language pathology from Western Kentucky University and will be doing an internship at East Bernstadt when school resumes in the fall. She said her parents call her a "permanent student" — something she laughs about because she admits that she loves to learn.
She decided she wanted to pursue teaching as a career during her senior year of high school. Smith said she had great influences from her grandmother and her aunt, Katherine Finley. She realized her love for children and watching them achieve early on — Smith taught dance at Gail Frederick's in Corbin and worked in the Camp L.E.A.P. program.
"Camp L.E.A.P. was an awesome experience and I loved it," she said. "It was very rewarding."
She follows her grandmother's example as an educator — being involved in the school and the community.
"My grandmother was always giving and my mission is also to give back to the students and the community," she said.
She credits the support of the school administration at East Bernstadt Independent School as well as the parents and community members who contribute to the ongoing educational opportunities for students.
"We have the best community at East Bernstadt. The parents are very supportive, the entire East Bernstadt community is supportive of our school," she said. "I have a great team that I work with."
Those team members are Amy Jervis, Jaime Vanhook, Blake Reams, Kim Hornsby and J.C. Parrish.
"They are phenomenal teachers. They are as deserving of the Teacher of the Year award as me," she added.
Although she regrets that she wasn't able to wish all her students well before in-person classes were cancelled due to the coronavirus, she is grateful for the learning opportunities for which East Bernstadt staff were well-trained so the digital learning is not quite the challenge that many school districts are facing.
"The students here don't have to struggle to use the digital learning because we are very hands-on at East Bernstadt," she said. "They use it every day. I'm very thankful to Mrs. Jones, who had trainings on how to use digital learning. She is an awesome leader for me - she always has the students and community of East Bernstadt in mind in every decision she makes."
Smith also credits Jones; former principal Teresa Smith; Brenda Miller, the Gear UP coordinator who works with the reading and writing programs at the school; current East Bernstadt Principal Susan Elza; her aunt Katherine Finley and her grandmother as her mentors. She also recognizes those who have supported her classroom activities.
"My parents are always helping me in the my classroom. My father gives financial support. All I have to do is call my mother and tell her a student doesn't have a coat and soon she'll show up with a new coat," Smith said. "I also have a lot of support from my church family. There are a lot of teachers in Freedom United Baptist Church and we help each other. They've prayed for the students, for my classroom, and ask me regularly how my year is going."
She said she is a very structured person, especially in her classroom, but she continues to exhibit concern for her students.
"The classroom should be structured but open," she explained. "I don't necessarily have rules - I have expectations. You have expectations in life and I think that helps students."
She has also involved her fiance into her career goals.
"I run my lesson plans by him," she said. "He has learned very quick that this job doesn't end at 3 o'clock."
