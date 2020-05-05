Economic development rolls on through COVID-19 crisis  

Despite the economic distress resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, London and Laurel County continues to be a hubbub of activity - although many of the ongoing plans have hit a stalemate temporarily.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development, said that currently all prospective businesses looking to locate in Laurel County were just waiting out the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic before moving on with their previous plans.
In her end of the month report on March 31, Thompson outlined several new and relocated businesses that will soon be a part of the business community.
• Southern Sips & Sweets is a mobile unit that will offer gourmet sodas and shaved ice and is set to open the first part of May.
• Construction on six living units in the Block 300 Project is underway. Block 300 is at the intersection of Main and Seventh Streets and will offer six apartments. Four of those will feature 800 square feet while two others will have 1,600 square feet. Owners are hoping for some retail stores to occupy the first floor of the building.
• The demolition of the All-American Stand on North Main Street will soon make way for Hometown Bank.
• Peace in the Valley Ministries, which opened in the original Lowe's Sporting Goods building on north Main Street, has relocated to 1378 South Laurel Road across from Finley's business complex. Peace in the Valley Ministries offers assistance with clothing, furniture and other items needed by families in the community.
• Winchester Stone & Granite will open on South Main Street across from Ormby's Hardware. They can be reached at (859) 475-8251.
• Mako Appliance is open and located in the London Shopping Center as their fourth location in the state. Mako offers appliances and serve and were offering a 30% discount and curbside service.
• Groups Recover Together will locate at 1501 South Main Street and is dedicated to fighting the opioid addiction in the area. They can be reached at (606) 878-0337.
• It's Girl Time will open at 474 Keavy Road, Suite 6 by the roundabout and will offer various aspects of health and beauty for women. They can be reached at 6060 309-3008.
• True Colors LLC is an interior paint store that will open beside Tri-State Wholesale on Nevada Avenue (off South Main Street behind Sonic). Their number is (606) 280-3858.
• Laurel Family Mental Health, formerly known as Rural Mental Health Solutions, has relocated to 1364 South Laurel Road. They can be contacted at (606) 657-5912.
• Second Mile Rehabilitation Services has opened at Levi Jackson Mill Road just before the former go-cart building. They offer counseling and support services for those suffering from addiction and mental health issues. They can be reached at (606) 657-5504.
Thompson added in the video that despite several businesses closing or cutting hours, there are still many jobs available in the Laurel community. Interested applicants can visit local job recruiting businesses or by checking job listings on the London-Laurel County Economic Development and London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages or their websites.
Another business slated to begin construction soon is the new First National Bank of Manchester, which will be located on Fifth Street. The former building that housed Herron Family Dentistry has been demolished and the sign bearing the "Future Site of FNBM" has been posted on that property for several months.
