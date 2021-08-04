ECONOMIC UPDATE: More new businesses opening in London

London and Laurel County continue to boom with more and more businesses opening or planning to open in the near future.
Paula Thompson with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority announced several businesses that have already opened, have relocated or expanded, or are set to open in the near future during her July wrap-up.
Of those businesses is The Royal Social Club, located at 124 Black Road just off Hal Rogers Parkway behind Eddie's Auto Sales. The new business offers eight poker tables and is a member-only club for persons age 21 or over. No alcohol will be served. For more information, call 606 657-5355.
Carnaby Square Shopping Center will host London Vendor's Market, a 15,000 square foot space that will host 100 booths. London Vendor's Market is located in the former Sears store, which has most recently housed Vineyard Church, which has moved back to its previous location on West Fifth Street. To reserve your booth, call 606 231-8767 before the grand opening scheduled for Sept. 1.
With disc golf being the fastest growing sport, Sheltowee Camp on London Dock Road in the Bald Rock community has added a disc golf course. The new sporting venture opened on July 19 and is open Monday through Wednesday from morning until dark and on Sunday afternoons until dark.
A new HVAC business has also located in London. Sunhawk Heating and Air is available to service any of your needs for heat and air conditioning. More information is available on their Facebook page or by calling Jake Hubbard at 606 309-6464.
If delectable treats are your rave, Moody Cows LLC will tease your taste buds with their rolled ice cream, shaved ice and other sweets and treats. Customers can watch as their favorite treats are made before their eyes. Moody Cows LLC is located behind Town Center Park beside London Elementary School and is open in the evenings as weather permits.
The sweet tooth has another choice with Icing on Top Bakery, which can supply your party or special event needs. Call 606 231-6238 for more information.
Struggling with the needs of an elderly family member or friend? Platinum Senior Concierge Service assists with helping families with nursing home visits, running errands or just checking in on an elderly person. For more information, contact Michelle Baker at 606 872-4201.
A popular eatery in downtown London is expanding to a second location. The Grind offers the same friendly service as its Fourth Street locations with sandwiches, coffee, lattes, pastries and other items at its second shop in Building 2 at Somerset Community College. The new store is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Mini Mee Boutique is opening its fifth store in London on Saturday, Aug. 7. Mini Mee carries sizes from newborn to 3XL. The London location is located beside Shoe Inn across from Walmart.
Ever wonder where to get those large letters for yard signs? London Yard Cards has a variety of letters and symbols to make your message large and clear. Rentals begin at $60 and includes delivery, set up and pick up. To place your order, contact them at 859-359-2132.
Main Street Market, across from A.R. Dyche Cemetery in London, is now open and ready to serve customers with food, snacks, drinks and other items. They are open 24 hours a day. Gas pumps will be added soon. Visit them in person or call 606 657-5100 for more information.
Boujee Balloons offers a variety of balloons for any occasion. Contact owner Kaitlyn Smith at 606 260-5784 to place your order. After all, Boujee is better than boring!
If insurance is your concern, Family First Insurance may be your answer. Owners Darrell and Brandi Shepherd are available to answer your questions about life, home, auto, renters and other types of insurance at their location at 1201 East Fourth Street, Suite 2. Contact them at 606 309-2626.
Revive Protein Bar offers a healthy alternative to snacks with iced coffee, teas and other items. They are available for curbside, delivery, or pick up orders by calling 606 383-0670.
Mike Humfleet Appraisal and Realty has relocated to 195 Chinook Drive, behind McDonald's on Main Street. Real estate is one of the most important decisions a person can make, and Mike is available to help you sell or purchase. Contact him at 606 864-4176.
Cierra's Charcuterie offers a wide variety of food and fruit boards for any occasion, large or small, with up to 12x22". You can order meat, sandwiches, fruit, vegan or variety. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Selectel Wireless offers no credit checks and no contracts with their cell phone service. Visit their location at 1102 North Main Street to see their selection.
If you need more than the customary storage facility, Climate Controlled Storage on West Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County has just what you need. The facility offers secure storage with heat and air as needed. For more information, contact them at 606 260-2315.
Earth work has begun on a 75,000 square foot build-ready site at Greer Park at the intersection of KY 1006 and U.S. 25-South. Greer Park already has one transportation-related company and hosts a large spec building. The newest project is another means to recruit new businesses to the area.
