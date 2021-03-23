Community members had an "egg-cellent" time at the Easter EGGstravaganza at the London Community Center on Saturday. Lots of local vendors were in attendance selling things like candles, clothing, wreathes, handmade gifts and more. Kids enjoyed having their photos taken with some Disney princesses and the Easter bunny, as well. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

