Community members had an "egg-cellent" time at the Easter EGGstravaganza at the London Community Center on Saturday. Lots of local vendors were in attendance selling things like candles, clothing, wreathes, handmade gifts and more. Kids enjoyed having their photos taken with some Disney princesses and the Easter bunny, as well. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
featured
Egg-cellent time had at Easter event at community center
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rondel E. Smith Sr., age 79, of Lily, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Laurel Heights in London, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Smith and Estella McHargue Smith; and by his sisters, Florence Hinkle and Wanda Waidley. Rondel is survived by his loving wife of 58…
Loretta Ruth Moore Clark, age 87, of London, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home. Born in Corbin, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Ohler Moore and Della E. Felts Moore. Loretta had a passion for music and was a gifted pianist and singer. She cherished time wit…
Most Popular
Articles
- ALFORD:Wife refused to follow doctor’s advice, despite the consequences
- UPDATE: 22-year-old London woman identified as victim in fatal I-75 crash
- DOTSON COMES UP CLUTCH: Chase Dotson's crucial 3-pointers lead North Laurel to 49th District championship
- Levi Jackson pool, campground to undergo financial scrutiny
- Jaguars start district tourney game on 40-2 run en route to 104-31 win
- Mack fires assistant coaches Gaudio and Murray
- Bill to allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel heading to Governor's desk
- New look for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website
- Cut-off switch required for boats 26 feet or less
- Trial date set for former SLHS Choral director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.