Eight new COVID cases reported Wednesday

As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases in Laurel County reached 230, although officials with the Laurel County Health Department show that 108 of those cases have currently fully recovered.
Despite there being another death related to the deadly virus over the weekend, two of those who were hospitalized have now been released and are recovering at home.
However new cases in the county continue to rise, with eight new cases reported on Wednesday. Those individuals included a 59-year-old female who is currently hospitalized, a 32-year-old female, 22-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 25-year-old male, 28-year-old female and a 69-year-old female - all of whom are recovering at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.