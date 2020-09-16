Eighth COVID-related death reported in Laurel County

The county's positive cases of coronavirus reached 687 on Tuesday, with the county's eighth death also reported.
The deceased is a 73-year-old female that had previously been reported through the Laurel County Health Department, the reporting agency for all COVID-19 positive tests.
There were seven new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the active cases to 171 with 14 of those currently hospitalized.
Tuesday's cases included two 39-year-old male and a 9-month-old male, both of whom are hospitalized. Other cases were a 6-year-old male, 18-year-old female, 55-year-old male, 2-year-old female, 15-year-old male, 20-year-old female and 42-year-old female.
Monday brought positive tests for five more people, including a 3-year-old female, 44-year-old female, 18-year-old female, 26-year-old female and 54-year-old female.
The weekend brought 18 new cases in the county, with a 68-year-old female hospitalized on Sunday. The weekend cases include six cases reported on Saturday, Sept. 12 of a 54-year-old female, 73-year-old male, 63-year-old female 17-year-old female, 46-year-old male, and 53-year-old female. On Sunday, seven new cases were reported and included an 18-year-old female, 20-year-old male, 46-year-old female, 48-year-old male. 28-year-old male, 62-year-old male and the 68-year-old female who was hospitalized.
There were 12 cases reported on Friday, Sept. 11, with a 69-year-old male and 38-year-old female being hospitalized. Those cases involved a 46-year-old male, 53-year-old male, 16-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 74-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 46-year-old male, 39-year-old male, 75-year-old female and 13-year-old male.
Information from the Laurel County Health Department shows that 14,938 tests have been performed in the county since the Coronavirus testing began in March. While there are currently 171 active cases, 508 persons have recovered. Females have had more reported cases, at 372, to 315 males who have tested positive. The age group with the highest incidents still fall into the 18 to 30 year old range, with 148 positive tests. The 31 to 40 age bracket lists second, with 109 positive cases, followed closely by the 51 to 60 age group with 102 cases and 109 cases in the 41 to 50 years old. The group between ages 61 to 70 show 97 cases, while those under 18 who have tested positive number 80 persons. The higher age brackets show the least amount of positive cases, with those between 71 and 80 numbering 35 and those over age 80 listing 15 cases.
