Eighth-grade Jaguars remain perfect with shutout wins over Wayne and Southwestern

LONDON — The North Laurel eighth grade football team improved to 6-0 after shutting out both Wayne County and Southwestern during their past two games while the Jaguar seventh grade rolled to two wins, too.
Both the seventh and eighth-grade teams defeated Wayne County, 40-0, while also handing Southwestern identical 32-0 defeats.
North Laurel 32, Southwestern 0
The Jaguars used a 14-play, 98-yard scoring drive right before halftime to pull away from Southwestern while eventually picking up an impressive 32-0 victory.
North Laurel totaled 270 yards in total offense (all on the ground) while limiting the Warriors to -3 yards of total offense on 17 plays.
Tucker Warren led North Laurel with 92 rushing yards while Elijah Miller ran for 55 yards, two touchdowns, and three two-point conversions.
Trey Holmes added 43 yards on the ground and one touchdown while Logan Hall added 65 rushing yards and Christian Larkey finished with 15 rushing yards and one two-point conversion.
Hall also returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown and had one interception on defense.
North Laurel’s seventh grade continued its winning ways by picking up a 32-0 victory over Southwestern.
North Laurel 40, Wayne County 0
The Jaguars put on an offensive and defensive show during their 40-0 shut out win over Wayne County.
North Laurel scored early and often and cruised to the 40-point victory by totaling 208 rushing yards and 247 yards of total offense.
But that’s not all.
The Jaguar defense was just as dominant, limiting the Cardinals to -13 yards of total offense on 17 offensive plays. North Laurel recorded three sacks with Austin Lewis tallying two while Quentin Jarvis finished with one.
Logan Hall led North Laurel with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Tucker Warren finished with 26 rushing yards and one touchdown. Trey Holmes added 25 yards on the ground, converted two two-point conversions while finding pay dirt once, and Elijah Miller also added two two-point conversions.
Warren also completed 4-of-7 pass attempts for one touchdown and 39 yards.
The seventh-grade Jaguars also won 40-0 over Wayne County.
