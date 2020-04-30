Despite college campuses closing their doors to in-person classes around the country, both Somerset Community College (SCC) and Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) are offering free online classes to community members.
EKU’s Workforce Development and Community Engagement program are partnering with MindEdge to offer three free online classes to the public.
“This is a transition time for not just EKU, but America and the world on how learning is taking place,” said Mardi Montgomery, Senior Director for EKU’s Workforce Development Program. “In an effort to assist our communities and our educators, even just to assist the Commonwealth, EKU partnered with MindEdge in order to deliver this quality material.”
Alesa Johnson, the Vice President of Somerset Community College’s Workforce Solution, said SCC was offering free classes to give those who never had the chance to experience college and opportunity to do so.
“Given the fact that many people have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought this would be a good time to give those individuals who have never attended college or only taken a few college classes, an opportunity to try college and see if this is right for them,” Johnson explained.
Montgomery called EKU’s offering of classes timely, as the classes focus on creativity and improving critical thinking skills to allow one to solve a problem in various ways.
“We know that’s a major need, that’s the number one need right now,” she explained. “EKU is a strong community partner with the Commonwealth. When MindEdge reached out to us about the free opportunity, our President and Vice President, Joe Price, were extremely receptive, and wanted this for Kentucky.”
The first free class offered by EKU through its Creativity and Innovation Certificate Program is entitled Introduction to Critical Thinking. This introductory-level course is designed to help learners define and identify critical thinking and reasoning skills and develop those skills.
EKU is also offering a class called Personal Creativity that uses tools and exercises from a book by Adrian Brown entitled “Creativity & Innovation.” The school says that participants will learn to tap into their personal creativity and apply it to organize challenges through the use of said exercises, along with other various techniques like mind-mapping, DO-IT, SCAMPER, and right and left brain thinking.
Those interested may also sign up for EKU’s class, Creativity in Teams and Organizations. This class looks at innovation in corporations and the public sector. The school says that this course covers some of the more successful corporate innovators as a way of illustrating the principles of effective innovation in large organizations, says the school.
Montgomery says she has taken the classes herself and that each class is designed with different learning styles and user-friendliness in mind.
“If there is a video, there is also a text-box you can click on, and it will translate and give you the text for the deaf and hard of hearing,” Montgomery said. “It also has an ask component. The ask component, if you have a question, you may submit it and they will get back to you within 24 hours with the answer.”
EKU is also offering teachings through its Practical Guide to Online Teaching and Learning program. This program looks at teaching online, an introduction to online learning, and online learning accessibility.
Montgomery says that the free classes offered by EKU are eligible for ELIA credit through the Kentucky Department of Education. These are credits earned by Kentucky’s teachers as part of their continual training, and education.
“I think our Interim President, David McFadden, and Eastern Kentucky University is very committed during COVID-19 to assisting our communities, and our students with all the resources that we can provide,” noted Montgomery.
To sign up for any of the three classes offered through EKU’s Creativity and Innovation Certificate Program, visit https://workforce.eku.edu/certificate-creativity-and-innovation.
To sign up for any of the classes offered through its Practical Guide to Online Teaching and Learning, visit https://www.mindedge.com/practical_guidance_for_online_teaching/.
Participants will have until Aug. 31 to signup for the classes for free. Since EKU began offering its free classes less than a week ago, the school has seen over 700 people signup.
There are no additional costs for textbooks or materials needed for any of EKU’s offerings. Classes can be completed on the participant’s own time, as there are no scheduled class meetings.
The classes offered by SCC are different, in that they are only offered from April 20-May 15.
“These classes are just like any other academic class,” Johnson explained. “There will be homework, class projects, tests, and a final exam. Students will receive a letter grade for the class they take. All of this will be outlined in the class syllabus and on Blackboard. Students must have internet access and a computer to successfully complete the class. All of our traditional student support services will be available online as well.”
SCC is offering three free classes. The first is a digital photography course that introduces the skills and techniques to capture the process of digital photographs. The class emphasizes basic digital camera operations, and teaches students proper techniques on how to import and organize photograph’s. This course also covers the appropriate resolutions and file formats for digital photographs.
Somerset Community College is also offering a free class entitled Blueprint Reading Fundamentals, which presents basic applied math, lettering, lines, multi-view drawings, title blocks, materials lists and the drawing change system to teach how to read a simple blueprint. SSC says this skill is used by welders, machinists, and others throughout the the construction industry.
SCC is offering a free class called the 5S Method. This is a standardized process that when properly implemented creates and mantis an organized, safe, clean and efficient workplaces. The college says that improved visual controls are implemented as part of 5S to make any process non-conformance’s obvious and easily detectable.
Johnson says that the 5S and Blueprint Reading classes are credited for one-hour, and can be applied to various technical degrees offered by SCC.
“The digital photography class is typically offered as a three credit hour class; however, we have modularized the class and are offering the first module, which is one credit hour,” she said, adding “Students will need to come back to SCC to complete the remaining two credit hours to be able to apply this towards a degree at SCC.”
To enroll in any of SCC’s free classes, contact Kelly Strunk at 606-451-6692 or at kstrunk0008@kctcs.edu.
For more information about SCC’s free online classes visit https://somerset.kctcs.edu/covid-19/free-classes-at-scc.aspx.
The school has also announced that it is currently enrolling students for its summer and fall semesters. To sign up for an upcoming semester at SCC, visit Somerset.kctcs.edu.
