Michael Adams is seeking the Secretary of State position in November's General Election.
Adams, a Republican, is vying for the office as the chief election official after having served as an election law professional his entire adult life. He faces Democratic candidate Heather French Henry.
Adams said Henry is basically trying to win on name recognition from being Miss America 20 years ago. He said while she is dodging media, dodging questions and dodging voters, he has welcomed all during his campaign for the office. He has visited a majority of the 120 counties in the Commonwealth and reaches out to media for interviews, welcoming tough questions.
Adams grew up working-class in Paducah, and he attended public school and was the first to get a bachelor's degree in his family. He went on to become a McConnell Scholar at the University of Louisville then attending Harvard Law School on low income aid.
Adams now has a national Republican election law practice where he represents Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican Governors Association, the National Federation of Republican Women and many conservative candidates and organizations.
"I'm the only candidate for this job that has election experience," he said, noting his state and national experience in election law experience. "My opponent doesn't have 10 seconds of election experience. She's a celebrity. She's not an election professional."
If he is elected, Adams wants to firstly implement a photo ID requirement in Kentucky elections, which currently is not required by law. He called not requiring a photo ID at the polls "a glaring loophole in our law".
Secondly, he wants to clean up Kentucky's voter rolls.
"When you combine a lack of photo ID requirement with voter rolls with hundreds of thousands of people who shouldn't be on them, that's a perfect recipe for election fraud," he said.
Adams said he served for a year and a half on the state board of elections and concluded he could not fix the problems unless he became the chief election official.
Currently, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has had investigations concerning allegations of improper access to voter records and Adams thinks the only way to start with a clean slate is to elect a Republican to the office.
"It's a sore time in this office's history," he said. "If there's any one office that has to be above suspicion and reproach, it's this one because whoever runs our elections has to be seen as objective, fair and neutral and Kentuckians don't feel that way.”
