The race for governor of Kentucky pits two familiar opponents against one another — incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin against the state's current Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
The two have clashed repeatedly on public policy issues with public pensions in Kentucky being at the top of that list. Now, they are once again facing off, this time as voters go to the ballot box in November to decide who will hold the highest political office in the Commonwealth.
Bevin tells CNHI he is running on his record and encourages voters to look at his success in fostering a growing economy in Kentucky.
"I would encourage people to look at the economy in Kentucky," Bevin said. "Take a look at where we are relative to where we were four years ago, 14 years ago or 40 years ago for that matter. We've never had lower unemployment. We've never had more people working every day.
“We've never had higher wages. We've never had more capital being invested in our state by outside private interests. We've never had more products being made and exported to the world. We've never had more jobs created in any four year period. For those reasons, the jobs and the economy is a critical component."
Beshear said there is a growing divide in Kentucky between the haves and have nots and he wants to implement his Kitchen Table Agenda — a plan for fostering job growth that also helps those struggling to make ends meet.
"I want to be a governor for all Kentuckians," Beshear said. "Democrats, Republicans, independents. I also want to fight for the lost and lonely and left behind so we can provide true opportunity for all Kentuckians. I believe it's time for a governor laser focused on the kitchen table issues that keep our families up at night.
“Those are public education, pensions, health care, and jobs. Those challenges shouldn't be partisan. They are the type of challenges that if we address we help every Kentucky family."
Beshear and Bevin's history of conflict can be traced primarily to the public pension fight in Kentucky, which is ongoing.
Bevin was a driving force in getting a controversial pension reform bill passed through the Legislature in 2018. Beshear, as attorney general, filed a lawsuit that led to the Kentucky Supreme Court striking down the law that made changes to one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.
Bevin has persisted in tackling pensions. In July during a special session called by Bevin, the Legislature pushed through changes of pension obligations for regional universities and community social services agencies. The reform gave those "quasi-government" agencies as they are often called a one-year freeze on pension contributions with the option of paying out of the system or staying in and paying significantly higher contributions.
Bevin has clashed repeatedly with teachers on the pension issue and has been criticized for what many viewed as insulting remarks towards educators.
Bevin makes no apologies, saying he is trying to save the system. The state, he said, has started to actually properly fund the system through annual contributions at the levels they need to be at during his administration. Bevin said despite the criticism he is trying to support teachers by "providing for a retirement system they can actually count on and not be lied to about the safety of it."
"The pension system is in dire straits," he said. "It is failing. They've been lied to for years and years and years about the stability of it....For the men and women who go into these classrooms, as teachers, administrators...we owe them the commitment to the promise that has been made to them."
Bevin said he is strongly against abortion and is also against sanctuary cities. He also said during his administration the state has lowered individual and corporate tax rates by 17%. He has also pushed forward in his campaign the issues of healthcare. He says in campaign literature "my administration disbanded the enormously expensive Kynect program. We have requested and successfully defended in court a Medicaid 1115 waiver that will be a model for the nation when implemented."
Beshear told CNHI recently the goal of the Kitchen Table Agenda is creating jobs that are both consistent and reliable over the long haul.
“The labor unions...have been devalued,” Beshear said. “They have been pushed out of Frankfort. They don’t have a seat at the table. The first part is investing in industry that we know we will be here in 20 years but will be thriving.”
The campaign offered in detail the provisions of the Beshear plan. They are to launch agri-tech business accelerators, focus tax incentives on agri-tech businesses and advanced manufacturing, micro-loans and increasing access to credit for small businesses, skills and apprenticeships for adults in the workforce, and invest in community and technical colleges and align with local jobs.
Beshear said in an interview he believes Kentucky can do better in looking out for all Kentuckians. He said he's worked hard to combat the opioid epidemic through lawsuits. He believes educators have been disrespected by Bevin and that there are solutions to the pension crisis at hand.
"A pension is a promise," Beshear said. "Our most trusted public servants have worked decades to earn them and we have to honor them. I want to provide new dedicated revenue for our pension system which includes enhanced gaming/sports betting and treating fantasy sports for what they are. I support legalizing medicinal marijuana and using that revenue for the pension system.
"I'm going to stop giving tax breaks to companies that don't create good jobs in other words paying a wage you can't raise a family on.”
