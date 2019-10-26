The office of Kentucky State Auditor is about more than money — it’s about oversight, security and proof. The race for that office boils down to Mike Harmon, a Republican incumbent who feels his record speaks for itself, Sheri Donahue, a Democratic cyber-security expert who is campaigning on the platform of restoring faith in government, and Kyle Hugenberg, a Libertarian candidate.
(Attempts by CNHI Kentucky to find contact information for Hugenberg were unsuccessful.)
Mike Harmon
Auditor Harmon feels like, while his office has been busy, it has built good momentum over the past few years.
“We’ve had praise — bipartisan praise — and so we think we’ve done a great job, and we want to be able to continue that great work,” he said.
For those who didn’t vote for him last time or who may be undecided for this election, Harmon offered:
“Even though this is elected as a partisan position, the moment I walk through that door I take that partisan hat off, put on my independent, nonpartisan hat, and execute the duties of the office as a nonpartisan.”
Before serving as auditor, Harmon was the 54th District Representative for Boyle and Casey counties in Frankfort for 13 years.
He is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, graduating under triple majors of mathematics, statistics and theater.
In his time as auditor, his office has done around 600 audits and special examinations, including one of the Administrative Office of the Courts, where among the findings was the discovery of a lack of documentation in the rental of one of the justice’s offices.
“They had leased space for one of the justices, from his two sons, a company owned by his two sons, that happened to be three times more than the next closest bid,” he said.
He was also involved in the audit of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, which led to an increase in the educational stipend for police officers, “to make sure the money goes where its supposed to to help our police and fire,” he said.
His legislative background also led to the passage of a bill that allowed sheriff’s offices and county clerks with clean audits in the previous year to save money.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we invoice for audits,” Harmon said. The bill allows for any office that gets a clean audit — without any findings — to apply to have an Agreed-Upon Procedure (AUP) audit, where rather than auditing the full financial statements, specific areas are targeted.
This will allow offices to save money, possibly around 50% of the fees, while also helping his own office prioritize staff to areas that need them and have less staff on lower-risk audits.
Sheri Donahue
Donahue's campaign is focused on restoring faith in government. "One of the reasons people are losing faith in government is because our government is not living up to its moral obligation to put people first.”
The Louisville-area native earned an engineering degree from Purdue University and worked for the United States Navy for 20 years — auditing multi-million dollar weapons systems and managing classified intelligence contracts. She also has extensive cybersecurity experience with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, InfraGard (an organization through which the FBI partners with the private sector for infrastructure protection) and Humana.
Donahue counts among her proudest professional accomplishments her development of a process in the days after 9/11 which the FBI now uses to coordinate domestic security information.
"Often [my jobs] required me to stand up to powerful and rich people," Donahue said, "some of them with billions of dollars on the line but I did it. I can tell you as your next State Auditor, I will stand up to the special interests in Frankfort…I am not afraid of people like Matt Bevin and his friends."
Kentucky's auditor of public accounts is responsible for overseeing the budgets of state agencies, and ensuring the responsible expenditure of public dollars. The auditor oversees everything from pensions to school district budgets. What does cybersecurity have to do with auditing public agencies? Plenty, according to Donahue, who wants to audit Kentucky's electronic voting machines to ensure that every vote is counted and that our nation's adversaries aren't tampering with our elections. She has also pledged to modernize and expand the state's Information Security Audits, noting how much personal information Kentucky has on its citizens and the expense of repairing damage and/or preventing future hacks.
"If every county in the state of Kentucky were attacked, it could cost us over $300 million," Donahue said. "We can't afford not to improve our cybersecurity. Kentucky must put greater emphasis on cybersecurity because it's not a question of if we're going to be attacked but when. I can tell you that right now we are stunningly unprepared.”
