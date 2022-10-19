Editor’s Note: Having not appeared on the Primary ballot, both nonpartisan races for seats on the Laurel County Board of Education are contested with the incumbents opting not to run. Voters in District 3 have a choice between Brice Hicks and Michael Nelson Jones.
BRICE HICKS
The continued success of the Laurel County School District is what inspired Brice Hicks to seek the seat for school board member.
A native Laurel Countian, he is a product of the school system himself and with his daughter now entering Kindergarten, he wants to give back to the community that gave him the tools for success.
“I want to contribute all I can and see all the children and teachers succeed,” he said. “There are really a lot of good things going on in Laurel County. During COVID, we were one of the front runners in getting the students and teachers back in school. We have great leaders and great teachers. I’m very proud of our school system.”
Hicks believes that promoting from within the ranks of teachers and administrators is vital to continued success.
“The school board doesn’t deal with personnel, but they have an influence with personnel issues like raises,” he said. “We need to know what’s in the budget to retain and recruit the best teachers to have the best of districts.”
Hicks advocates providing the curriculum to continue the district’s success.
“I want every school to have the best standard of education,” he added.
He does believe that more transparency is needed for the public.
“People want to know what is happening in the schools. They want to know about safety — what is the goal?” he said. “And I think people should have a say in what goes on to have more involvement.”
Being involved, for Hicks, would become a step closer if he is elected to serve on the school board.
“I’m a product of Laurel County schools. I went to Sublimity and Bush, then to North Middle and North High schools, then on to UK,” he said. “Being on the school board is a way for me to give back to my community and schools.”
MICHAEL NELSON JONES
There are limited options for Special Needs children and Michael Nelson Jones wants to see more opportunities available.
With an autistic child of his own, Jones sees the restrictions that his own child faces with activities and opportunities.
“I’m a big proponent for special needs children. I have friends and family who have special needs children and there are areas in the school district that need to be improved,” he said.
He believes the establishment of a school district police department is instrumental in ensuring the safety of the students and staff.
“That will make sure the students are protected every day,” he added. “But I’d also like to see more counselors or people to advocate for the child if there is an incident involving an officer — someone they could talk to if they couldn’t talk to a counselor.”
He also hopes to see more substitute teachers and more assistants in the classrooms.
“The younger kids need more assistants. When they first start school, they have to get used to things,” he said. “They need another person to help them get acquainted with the ways of the school.”
Jones promotes working with local athletic programs outside the school to offer children who do not make school teams to still have the opportunity to play.
“I played in church leagues and Little Leagues when I was growing up,” he said. “We need to have something for the kids who don’t make the team but still want to play.”
He said he’s heard of a bowling alley coming to the area in the future and that he’d like to see the school district establish a bowling team. That comes from his concern that students who do not have athletic talents may not have opportunities for other physical activity.
“I’d like to see an outreach program so that kids who don’t play on the school teams still have a chance to do something,” he added.
