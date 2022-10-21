For the first time in more than a decade voters in the 85th House District — which covers portions of Laurel and Pulaski counties — will have a choice of two candidates in the race for the Kentucky House of Representatives. Incumbent R. Shane Baker (R) will take on Bryon J. Vaught (D) on Nov. 8.
R. Shane Baker
Rep. Baker lives in Somerset with his wife Laura and two sons, ages 14 and 17. He owned a small business for 21 years before mounting his first political run in 2020. He had never planned to go into politics.
“Honestly it wasn’t necessarily a matter of what I wanted to do,” Baker said. “People had asked me about it, and I prayed about it and didn’t have any peace about not doing it.”
Baker has three primary areas of focus when it comes to legislation he has worked on in the past and legislation he would like to see enacted if given the opportunity to return to the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“The priorities remain the same, to protect our values and our liberties and to make Kentucky a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Baker said.
Since joining the Kentucky Legislature in 2021, he says he has worked with other Republican members of the group to pass tax reform bills, bills that protect the rights of military members with regards to visitation rights for their children and “protect innocent life.”
He personally sponsored a bill that, when passed, qualified Kentucky churches as “essential” so that in the event of another pandemic that requires non-essential business to shut down churches and religious organizations will not have to close their doors.
Baker, whose wife is a first-grade public school teacher, also supported a bill that would allow parents to choose where their child is educated even if that means that the child would cross district lines for their education.
“The parents have the right to choose and I’m supportive of whatever choice they make,” he said.
Baker also worked on the upcoming ballot measure that will determine if the Kentucky State Constitution will be amended to prevent abortions and government funding of the procedure.
The amendment, which Baker fully supports, would read, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion. “
Baker is currently working on legislation that will change current educational guidance from the governor’s office. According to Baker the guidance in place for schools and teachers now says that if a student desires to be called by a name other than their own or by a pronoun different from their assigned gender teachers and school staff are required to do what has been asked and may not tell the student’s parents.
The legislation Baker wants to put before the Kentucky House of Representatives will focus on preserving the rights of both parents and teachers.
“Parents are legally responsible for the child and their upbringing,” Baker said adding that they have the right to be informed about what happens at their child’s school. “There are some teachers that don’t want to violate the conscience and their values to lie to a student and tell them something they are not.”
Baker says the differences between himself and his opponent are clear.
“I’m pro-life, pro-family and pro-Second Amendment and I know those are all things my opponent has spoken against.”
Bryon J. Vaught
Bryon J. Vaught lives in Pulaski County with his wife, Kara Haynes and five children — ages 20, 18, 16, 9 and 4. He teaches English at his alma mater Pulaski County High School where he graduated in 1991.
Like his opponent, he too never had any plans to toss his hat into the political ring.
“I got a little frustrated going to the polls and there not being a Democrat to vote for in most of the primaries,” he said. “It started off as kind of a dare to myself. Instead of yelling into the void of social media to fill out the paperwork and do it.”
He says he realizes that running as a Democrat in a heavily conservative area is going to be an uphill battle, but he’s been pleasantly surprised by the reception he’s been getting from voters while out canvassing areas.
“I was expecting to get chased off the doorsteps,” he said, adding that people have been receptive to his ideas and he’s tried to keep an open line of communication with voters by hearing out their views as well. “I don’t have super radical ideas. Treating people fairly; I don’t think that’s too far in left field.”
Like his opponent Vaught has three primary issues he’d like to focus on should he be elected to the Kentucky State Legislature. His primary concern is education.
“I want to champion for public education, schools and teachers,” Vaught said, adding that he would be opposed to any bill that would allow school taxes to be used to fund for-profit charter schools “As a public school teacher after looking into it I realized it’s going to take away from our schools, our teachers and most importantly our kids.”
He also wants to focus on worker’s rights.
“We are right to work state and it sounds good,” he said. “It sounds like I have the right to go work but what it really means is that the employer can get rid of you for any reason. I think we do need protections for our workers to be able to make a decent living in this area.”
His third area of focus is equality where he says as a teacher, he sees students become marginalized and when they graduate, they decide to take their unique abilities to areas that are “more welcoming and inclusive.”
Vaught says he hopes that when his children and current and former students look at his candidacy, they realize that he’s done this to make the 85th District better for everyone.
“This area, this district can be a wonderful place to raise a family. It can be a wonderful place to live, work and grow old but I think we’re not as supportive of our fellow man as we should be,” he said. “There’s a lot of heart in this area and I think it’s overlooked.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.