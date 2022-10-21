In the race for state representative of the 89th District, incumbent Rep. Timmy Truett (R) is facing a challenge from Campton attorney Brittany Oliver (D).
Truett won his seat in a special election held in November of 2021. The seat became vacant when Robert Goforth (R) resigned his seat due to legal issues. Truett is now seeking his first full term as a legislator.
Since the 89th District is so large — including some or all of Lee, Laurel, Jackson, Wolfe and Madison counties — Truett says he has learned to balance the needs of each county while remaining true to his personal convictions.
“I do represent three counties that share a lot of the same issues,” he said, referring to the counties of Jackson, Wolfe and Lee. “Those counties are very similar in their needs when it comes to help from the state.”
However, he acknowledges that sometimes it’s hard to find a perfect balance when it comes time to vote on specific bills.
“It’s tough on certain legislation because I see how some things would benefit eastern Kentucky but might not be perfect for the large counties,” he said. “The portion [of the larger counties] I represent are very conservative, so I don’t have to compromise my values and I’m able to vote with my heart and as God leads.”
In addition to being a state legislator, Truett is also the principal of McKee Elementary School and his time as a public-school teacher and as an administrator has helped to inform his votes on certain issues such as school choice and a pilot program in the Louisville area that is allowing tax-dollars to fund for-profit charter schools.
“As a public educator, this was where I kind of stood out against my caucus. I know the importance of public education,” he said.
Truett said his issue with the charter school program was not about school choice it was about allowing previous legislation time to work before making money designated for school taxes available to for-profit schools.
“We’ve opened the borders and allowed the money to follow the kid,” he said “I don’t want our public education to be competing against those charter schools for tax dollars. I’d be more for a tax credit for the parents.”
If he is re-elected, Truett says he’s excited about programs that he’s working on as part of the Economic Development Committee, specifically those that would bring tourism dollars to the rural areas he serves.
“[Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority] is working on a trail system that will connect 19 counties with [All-Terrain Vehicle] trails,” he said. “In the near future, we will have a trail system that will go from Virginia to Jackson County that will help bring economic development and tourism.”
He said he and the others working on the project have been following the lead of other states that have already set up a trail system connecting their rural counties and he’s impressed with the amount of tourism these trails have brought to the areas and believes that it will also work that way in Kentucky.
“It’s something that’s going to be neat for our smaller, more rural counties,” he said, adding that people bringing the ATVs from other areas to ride the trails would bring an influx of tourism dollars because they would patronize local restaurants, hotels, shops and other amenities. “It’s going to be a game changer for them.”
Truett lives in McKee with his wife Mandi Truett and three sons, ages 17, 13 and 9.
Multiple attempts were made to contact Oliver for this story but The Sentinel-Echo received no response.
