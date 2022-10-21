It will be a battle of the ages this November for Kentucky’s 5th District in the United States House of Representatives. Incumbent Harold “Hal” Rogers (R) is being challenged by Conor Halbleib (D). Along with expected ideological differences, one very noticeable difference in the candidates is their respective ages. Rogers is 84 and Halbleib is 30.
Conor Halbleib
Halbleib, who lives in Louisville, is a recent law school graduate and is currently studying for the bar exam while campaigning to unseat a man who was ensconced in the U.S. House of Representatives long before he was born.
“It made sense for me,” he said of his decision to run for Congress. “I know that I can do the job. It’s not like I’m applying for a job I can’t do.”
If elected, Halbleib knows he will face an uphill battle on Capitol Hill but plans to work quickly to align himself with other like-minded colleagues.
“I will coordinate myself with people that aren’t going to back down or do the bare minimum,” he said.
His strategy is to take on big problems.
“My big thing is to always push for the biggest thing,” he said.
One of his largest concerns is safe drinking water for every citizen of Kentucky.
“Nowhere in Kentucky should have dirty drinking water,” Halbleib said, specifically speaking of Martin County where, more than two decades ago, gallons of coal slurry refuse were dumped into two tributaries of the Tug Fork River eventually causing Wolf Creek to be filled with coal slurry refuse and contaminated the water supply to more than 25,000 residents of the area.
While this is Halbleib’s first attempt at running for political office, he was a deputy finance director and call time manager for Gov. Andy Beshear’s most recent campaign.
“I really learned the kind of ins and outs of how a campaign really works,” Halbleib said adding that he also learned from Gov. Beshear’s work ethic. “You need to put in the work. That’s what I really learned from that campaign.”
Halbleib acknowledges that as a newcomer to the political landscape he is going to need to work hard to make in-roads in the Kentucky’s 5th District but says if given a chance he believes he can make a difference for Eastern Kentucky. He says that his youth isn’t a detriment at all because he’s able to view Eastern Kentucky’s problems from a different angle than his older counterparts.
“I’m willing to look beyond the paradigm,” he said. “I’m willing to be aggressive. I’m willing to push for the people and I’m definitely willing to push for my constituents and not roll over.”
Other large issues that are close to Halbleib’s heart include universal healthcare, bringing high quality jobs to Kentucky and improving the education not only for children but for adults looking to advance in their careers.
“The people of Eastern Kentucky, I feel are skilled and talented and they have so much going for them but I don’t think they have been properly represented,” he said. “My goal is to help the people of the community.”
Harold “Hal” Rogers
Rogers lives in Somerset and has held the seat for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District since 1981. He said throughout his time in the U.S. House of Representatives he’s seen Kentucky go through many adversities such as the demise of the coal industry, drug addiction, littering and pervasive poverty.
“This is the second poorest district in the country,” Rogers said, adding that he has worked to alleviate the issues during his tenure by starting and enhancing programs such as The Center for Rural Development and the Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation.
In order to bring revitalization to the areas where the coal industry was hit hard by federal regulations, Rogers said he co-founded the Shaping Our Appalachian Region Organization and has created the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Grant Program that worked in coal producing communities to create jobs and improve the infrastructure as well as increasing tourism to the areas.
Rogers said he has also worked hard to make Kentucky a more beautiful state.
“We faced a trash problem littering the countryside that God gave us,” he said, adding that he launched the Eastern Kentucky Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment effort that brings out thousands of volunteers to pick up litter and has helped expand access to reliable wastewater systems to more than 30,000 homes.
Historically, one of the biggest and most devastating issues facing Kentucky’s environment has been flooding. Rogers said when he took office flooding of communities along the Cumberland River Valley had become a yearly issue. In an effort to confront the flooding, Rogers said he contacted the [U.S.] Army Corps of Engineers and arranged for a fly over of the river valley with him and he was able to discuss with them ideas to stop the flooding. He then was able to obtain the funds to build flood walls, levies and tunnels to alleviate the issue.
When Eastern Kentucky was hit earlier this year with a catastrophic flood, Rogers did the same thing he did during his first term in Congress.
“I’ve asked the [U.S.] Army Corps of Engineers to develop a plan for stopping flooding along the Kentucky River and they are in the process of analyzing that area right now,” he said. “It will be more difficult on the Kentucky River because of the narrow valleys and tight bends in the river.”
Rogers does see more major issues coming to the forefront of Congressional discussions in the next term including inflation which touches the lives of every Kentuckian.
“We now have the highest inflation rate in 40 years and it’s costing the average American an extra $717 a month,” Rogers said.
One of the ways Rogers believes he and his Congressional colleagues will be able to ease some of that burden involves energy.
“We need to invest in our own energy resources and get back to providing affordable, reliable energy to drive down inflation,” he said.
