Many things can change in 20 years, and Hazel Green Elementary teacher Millie Floyd has witnessed a wide realm of those over her two-decade teaching career.
Floyd was recently named the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the elementary level by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce.
A native of Laurel County, Floyd earned her bachelor's degree in education from Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands) before receiving her master's degree in educational leadership from Eastern Kentucky University. She began her teaching career at Hazel Green where she has spent all of her career.
Floyd comes from a line of teaching professionals. Her grandfather, Harold Storm, was principal at Lily High School, then moved on when the city and county schools consolidated to become the first principal of Laurel County High School.
"My grandparents always inspired me to be a teacher," she said. "And I have brothers, sister and cousins who are teachers."
"When we were growing up grades and activities we did left an impression on us," she added.
With so many educators in her family, Floyd has a philosophy on teaching that is focused on the students.
"You have to build a relationship with them. For them to buy into you, you have to buy into them. It's knowing, listening, understanding their background that makes you able to meet them where they are," she said. "The most important thing you have to do is to know the kids."
Floyd's career has given her the opportunity to teach every grade level except the first grade, with all those years being at Hazel Green. She started her first year teaching fifth grade and has expanded her experience with the other age groups. She quickly admits the enthusiasm she felt while teaching kindergarten.
"They are all so excited about being here. All kids want is love and respect," she said.
She said that regardless of the grade she taught, she has found something special in every grade level — something special in each group that she has called her students.
But the COVID pandemic is one of the biggest challenges she has ever faced.
"I was amazed at how quickly things changed and how quickly we had to adapt," she said. "It was an abrupt change in the approach to teaching, and I learned then to never take for granted being in a classroom with the kids."
Floyd is also an advocate of fairness to all people — one of those being mentioned in her nomination by a parent. That parent wrote that Floyd is sympathetic to her child who is autistic. That parent wrote that her child was not in Floyd's class but that she still goes out of her way to make that child feel special and teaches her students to respect others regardless of their background or capabilities.
"Knowing the students helps you to help them. It helps build the sense of community and family in a classroom and teaching them to respect other students," she added.
She said when she got the call of her selection as Elementary Teacher of the Year for the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, she was surprised.
"When you teach, you do what the kids need. You don't think of the accolades," she said. "But listening to what the kids and parent wrote was very touching. Listening to that was the greatest appreciation I could get."
Her universal hope is to instill the sense of fairness and understanding to each of her students.
"We have children of all levels and backgrounds here," she said. "I want to encourage students to accept everybody and I want every student in my class to know they are loved."
She credits her family for much of her compassion for others. Floyd is married to Quentin Floyd and the couple have three children, Alexander, Amelia and Luke.
"The greatest teacher I've had is my kids," she said. "My family was always tolerant of my duties, even when the kids were in high school. My goal is to make every kid think, 'I was Mrs. Floyd's favorite' and I hope they'll show that to others."
Floyd feels that Hazel Green is a close knit group of teachers and students — a fact that was proven in 2012 when a tornado struck the community and took the lives of six people.
"That tornado ripped through the areas where our students live — we could have lost a lot of kids," she said. "There wasn't a lot we could do for them except praying and keeping up with the family on Facebook."
She does feel that more input from the classroom teachers is needed at the state level.
"We need more input for teachers on the local, state and national level," she continued. "I understand the need for testing and we need to celebrate all abilities the kids have and find a way to recognize levels other than the standardized tests. We need to give kids the experiences and chances to see what they're good at."
She carries that attitude to her classroom and to her students to show them that each one is special and talented in their own manner. And that is what drives her to achieve on her own level.
"I'm really blessed in my career so far. I've had the blessing of health and a job that challenges me to do better and to be better every day," she said.
