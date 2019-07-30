Ahead of the release of his debut album, Elijah Butler, 20, is set on making his dreams a reality, as his eight-track long LP is proof of his proactive and dedicated work-ethic. Butler, a London-native who will be starting his senior year at Western Kentucky University in the fall, has already accumulated nearly 250,000 streams from just a handful of songs on Spotify. Last week he performed in The Sentinel-Echo Summer Music Series.
