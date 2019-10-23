Elza promoted to East Bernstadt Independent School principal 

East Bernstadt Independent's school board meeting on October 11 saw the announcement of Susan Elza as the new principal of the school. She is replacing Teresa Smith, who became the director of pupil personnel in the Laurel County school system.
"When I first came to East Bernstadt, I was the fourth- and fifth-grade reading teacher. That was my position for a year and a half. Recently, I served as the GEAR UP academic specialist," said Elza.
Elza worked to promote college-career readiness in the school throughout grades first through eighth. As part of the GEAR UP program, she planned activities related to college and career preparedness.
"We had a cohort for each grade level. We all took students on college trips and I also worked with students to ensure academic success. Sometimes we'd work in the classroom and other times we'd do projects in small groups outside of class. We aimed to ensure the students' success in reading and math," Elza explained.
Twenty-two years prior, Elza began her educational career teaching third-grade at London Elementary. She had taken over the classroom of Vicki Jones -- the current superintendent of East Bernstadt Independent -- who had accepted another position at the time.
"I've known Ms. Jones for a long time, and I've watched her and her leadership abilities. She's been such a positive role model and that's a path I want to pursue," said Elza.
Elza was promoted to a teacher of the fourth- and fifth-grade classes half-way through her first year. Eventually, she found herself as an academic coach at East Bernstadt Independent -- the same school her son began at that time. A teaching position opened, so Elza decided it was the perfect time to work at East Bernstadt full-time.
"East Bernstadt and the GEAR UP curriculum have done a good job involving our parents and the community," said Elza. "I've had the opportunity to spend time not only inside the classroom but with roles outside the classroom as well. I've gotten to see the different things that take place beyond the classroom that incorporate leadership skills. I feel like I've been exposed to those different qualities and I want to bring those different qualities within the school."
Currently, East Bernstadt Independent is working towards updating curriculum documents and school standards. Elza plans to expand the learning opportunities of East Bernstadt Independent, continuing to promote student growth and incorporating new projects and experiences to enrich their education.
