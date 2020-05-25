Emergency funds available for SCC students impacted by COVID-19  

SOMERSET, Ky. – Eligible students attending Somerset Community College (SCC) received information in an email recently about how to request emergency funds for education-related expenses created by COVID-19.
The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was recently signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.
The CARES Act provides assistance to college students, who beginning on March 13, 2020, experienced hardships caused by COVID-19 related to:
- Housing
- Childcare
- Medical Care
- Course materials/Technology
- Extended program length (to accommodate clinicals/labs)
- Food Insecurity (due to shutdown of college food pantries)
KCTCS, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Department of Education (ED), will make CARES Act funds available to students who would otherwise qualify for federal financial aid.
Based on ED requirements, applicants must be current KCTCS students who are eligible for Title IV financial aid and have experienced hardships created by disruption of campus operations and COVID-19. They must complete a request form and upload it to their college’s Financial Aid Office as soon as possible.
SCC has approximately 2,832 students that will qualify for this assistance. The college has an application review committee that will prioritize aid by financial need as the ED, has outlined. In addition to following ED guidance, the SCC plan follows guidance from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA.)
Students who have questions or need help should contact the Financial Aid Office or the Contact Center 606-679-8501. Completion of the request is not a guarantee of funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.