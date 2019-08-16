The City of London will receive $30,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. These funds will go towards replacing a drainage structure on Bert Reams Road (CS 1014,) located from Sally's Branch Road, extending north to mile point 0.006. This will make the road safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway.
"It has three or four concrete embankments that let water flow through. The bottoms have rusted out of all those. Over time it'll eventually fall in as it rusts away. It's going to have to be replaced at some point," explained Steve Edge, public works director for the city of London. He added that the old bridge will be taken out and replaced with a clear span bridge that's the width of the creek.
“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”
The City of London is responsible for administering the work. The project's start date will be determined later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.