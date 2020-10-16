Emmett wins KBA Award of Excellence

It was right when the business shut downs began that Corbin native, Alyssa Emmett, joined Forcht Broadcasting in London as a multi-media marketing executive.
With no prior media experience, Emmett was immediately challenged with garnering advertising for the local radio stations - WWEL SAM 103.9, WANV-FM Kool Gold 96.7 and WFTG 1400 AM/106.9 FM - in the midst of a pandemic where many businesses questioned their sustainability through the shut down.
But her guidance and persistence during those trying times paid off exceptionally well.
On Monday, Oct. 12, Emmett was the finalist in the Kentucky Broadcasting Association 2020 contest, winning the Award of Excellence as Rookie of the Year. Radio stations of all sizes across the state compete for the awards
Emmett was nominated for the award by Forcht Broadcasting, and said she was shocked by even becoming one of the finalists for this year's recognition.
"I came here on March 16, right when everything was shutting down," she said. "But with the help of Travis Shortt (general manager), Terry (Harris), Dave (Begley) and our President Mike Tarter, we were able to thrive and do well during the shutdown."
Emmett also managed to juggle her duties at the radio station with obtaining certifications to further enhance her career.
"I was able to get certifications in the broadcasting field. I now am a Certified Radio Marketing Professional, Certified Radio Marketing Consultant and Certified Digital Marketing Consultant," she said. "Everyone has been so supportive and helpful as I started seven months ago and I didn't expect to be nominated and certainly not win the award."
"Overwhelmed and thankful" are the words Emmett uses to describe her reaction to the award.
"It's nice to be recognized for your hard work. I've never worked anywhere that I've felt this appreciated," she added.
Although she is originally from Louisville, Emmett moved to Corbin and earned her GED from the Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy Center when she was a mere 16 years old.
"They can't do that now because the rules have changed, but back then, I got my GED at 16," she said.
She also has trophies for winning several karaoke contests at Old Town Grill - and that is the place where she first became acquainted with Shortt and a job opening at the radio station.
"Travis messaged me and said he needed an advertising sales person at the radio station and if I knew anyone who would be interested," she explained. "I was working somewhere else but I wanted to do something different so I told him I was interested. I filled out an application and they hired me."
She credits the cooperation and camaraderie of the employees at the radio station for their continued support of her efforts.
"The award makes me feel proud and accomplished," she said. "It's definitely a confidence boost. It makes me want to do even more now - to keep improving and doing better."
Part of her "better" is to be involved with local organizations.
"I'm involved with the Chamber of Commerce and I volunteer at the American Legion," she added. "We just had a fundraiser for the Make A Wish Foundation, and I'm looking forward to getting involved with that."
Meanwhile, Emmett said she makes a list of things to do every day.
"I check off my list and want to go above and beyond," she said. "I like to set goals for myself and then go past that."
Forcht Broadcasting of London also placed second in this year's contest for broadcasting and programming.
