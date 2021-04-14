This is the second part of a Sentinel-Echo series addressing the hiring dilemma across the county that involves a variety of industries ranging from call centers to the trucking industry and wood products. Numerous industries are seeking additional employees to fulfill their orders/contracts.
As the state opens back up after the pandemic, the availability of jobs is widespread across the county -- and in a variety of employment opportunities.
Senture, LLC is a call center that has demonstrated immense growth over its establishment and was little affected by the pandemic.
Jason Deaton, human resource director, said the business was fortunate throughout the pandemic and currently has 100% of its pre-pandemic workforce back.
"It's a unique thing that Senture did - we had 85% of our base workforce working from home, here and in other states," he said. "We are now hiring fervently and struggling with getting employees to fill our contracts. In fact, we are looking to hire 600 positions over the next two months."
Overall, Senture employs 1,100 in its London office including those who currently home from home. With a starting pay ranging from $11 to $13.50 per hour, it offers a professional setting with benefits such as health, dental and vision insurance as well as other perks along the way.
"We offer a stipend for health and welfare coverage," he added, "and are hoping to increase and improve those benefits."
Applicants for Senture must be able to pass a typing test, criminal background check and drug test.
"Because our contracts are through government agencies, we are required to do drug testing, but it is also a company policy that we do drug testing," Deaton said. "You must also have a GED or high school diploma."
He said the company was fortunate to have had no lay-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic although some contracts were not renewed. Despite that, the fact that the company had the equipment and technology to send their employees home to work was a plus for the business.
But growth is a vital unit of their success and Deaton said the company continues to secure more contracts and hire more employees.
"Unless we hire people, we can't continue to get new contracts," he said.
East Bernstadt Cooperage/Robinson Stave has also seen growth during the pandemic and is also hiring. Troy Lovegrove, plant manager, said the business did not suffer during the past year - but rather has experienced more growth. This company produces the wooden barrels used to store whiskey as well as processing the lumber necessary for those barrels.
"Our business is unique as the barrels produced today will not be emptied for an average of 8 years from now. With the increase in interest of bourbon, the future looks bright," Lovegrove said. "The global economy and administrative policies of different countries affect (demand and price of lumber) as well as the pandemic. Actually, the lumber prices fell after the tariff implementation as well as demand for exports. Therefore the sawmill industry declined until the 4th quarter of 2020. The industry has completely turned and prices and demand are increasing."
The shutdown of many businesses during the pandemic did result in the company experiencing a few shortages in supplies needed to continue their business operations. Lovegrove said the cooperage did have some problems getting the steel bands used on the whiskey barrels and the price of those bands have skyrocketed.
"We have secured enough to keep us running but the price is increasing at a rapid rate," he said.
East Bernstadt Cooperage and the stave mill offer starting pay of $16 an hour and offers medical, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401K plan. They have locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky with a total of 461 employees - 317 of which are in Kentucky.
Lovegrove expects to see an increase in demand for their products and knows that he must keep an adequate workforce to meet those demands.
"We are receiving applications but not at the rate pre-pandemic. However, enough to cover our needs. We need to hire 9 people," he said.
While most companies in the area are begging for employees, Hilltop Transport just recently filled two vacancies, bringing their employee roster to full capacity.
Hilltop Transport, a part of H.T. Warehousing, has two warehouse drivers and approximately 20 over-the-road drivers, according to a spokesperson for the company. They transport products for a variety of businesses, mostly for brokers and Flowers Bakery. The hiring of two truck drivers this week fills their current employee roster. All applicants for truck drivers must already possess a CDL license.
Although Hilltop Transport currently has no vacancies, they are a unique company across the Laurel County community. Millennial Transport Services, formerly known as Benore, advertises on their website as currently hiring Class A CDL Team and Solo OTR drivers. Millennial Transport is based in El Paso, Texas and headquartered in Indianapolis and offers team drivers an average of 5,500 to 6,000 miles per week while solo drivers travel 2,85o to 3,200 miles weekly. Applicants must have a Class A CDL with 2 years experience, be 23 years of age, and have a good safety history.
With several automotive production facilities in the area, there are also job openings in those areas. On their Facebook page, ABC Automotive announced that it is currently hiring for second and third shift positions. Second shift is from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a starting pay of $14 an hour and $21 an hour for overtime. Third shift operates from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. with hourly pay of $13.20 and $21.30 for overtime. A bonus of $300 is offered after completing 90 days of employment. Training is offered for those with no prior experience. In addition, employees who refer friends and family can receive $100 for their referrals once that person completes 90 days of employment.
Aisin Automotive is another auto production company seeking more employees.
Eric Sproles, human resource director, said the automotive industry had not suffered drastically from the shutdowns last year, laying off employees only during the initial onslaught of the pandemic last April and May.
"We called all members back by mid June 2020, the majority of our full time members returned - over 95%," he said. "It was our temporary member workforce that suffered the most."
Aisin Automotive utilizes local agencies to recruit employees and are in need of more applicants.
"Ideally we employ close to 730 members, we currently have close to 40 production positions we would like to fill," Sproles said.
But like most other businesses in the area, Sproles is not seeing a lot of prospective employees.
"There does not seem to be a large number of job seekers," he added.
The lack of employees in a time of growth creates hardships for current employees in order to keep up with the demand at area businesses.
He believes the enhanced unemployment rates, the stimulus checks and tax refund time is a factor in many people not actively seeking jobs - a belief that many business owners in the area agree with. But, like those other agencies, he realizes that while business must go on, overworking the current employees can also cause problems.
" Not having all the positions filled results in extra overtime which puts a burden on all members," he said.
