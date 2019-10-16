He had a passion for basketball. He was an avid fisher. A brotherly rival. Natural story-teller. His students saw him as a second father.
On Thursday, October 10, young athletes from Cold Hill and Keavy dribbled, passed and shot basketballs engraved with the text "In Memory of Coach Darin Reed."
Two of these specially engraved Spalding balls were donated to every elementary school in Laurel County and to East Bernstadt Independent School. They were funded by friends, assistant coaches and former students of coach Reed.
"He was the type of person who just made you smile when he walked into a room. Darin was the coach you wanted to go sit by when you got benched in a game. He could motivate you through humor and make you feel confident in yourself," said Leah Clark. As a former student and later a coach alongside Reed, Clark and several others raised funds to purchase 24 basketballs engraved with his name.
Charlotte Grubb of BSN Sports in London, who is also a long-time friend of Clark, was able to give a discount on the balls. Around $1,600 was raised in total.
Donors include Amber Neace Daniel, Brittany Turner, Robyn Vickers Armstrong, Cassandra Johnson, Taylor Arthur, Whitney Smith, Konnie Snyder, Bonnie Irvin, Missi Irvin, Vanessa Arthur Snyder, Carly Bowling Mink, Erika Burchett, Macy Clontz, Jennifer Hamblin, Leah Tune Clark, Holly Bay Marina, Taran Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Samantha Bishop, Elizabeth Tapley, Lauren Wombles Taylor, Mallory Jones Turner, Annie Clark, Amber Tye, Missy Tune Brock and Mid South Premium Dog Food.
"Also, we chose to give basketballs to the elementary schools because of his dedication to sports and kids in Laurel County. He loved kids and was so good with even the little kids," explained Clark. Coach Reed had been a part of the Little Dribblers program, which taught basketball fundamentals to children between the ages of 3 and 8. When it comes to coaching, Reed took after his father, the late former basketball coach Raymond Reed.
"Before Darin and I were old enough to walk, we were in the gym. We were in the gym with our dad all our life," said Jeff Reed, Darin's brother and former principal of South Laurel Middle School.
"My first memory was me trying to shoot baskets in Hazel Green High School and hitting one. I told my dad I hit a basket. He patted me on the head, told me 'good job. Now hit another one.' I was 3 or 4 years old at the time," he remembered.
Raymond was the head boys basketball coach in Laurel County High School from the 60s through the 70s. It was through helping out their father in the gym that Darin and Jeff learned to love the game. Jeff remembers serving as a water boy at a young age and hearing Raymond give powerful lectures about never giving up. Jeff and his brother soon coached basketball as well.
"l'll just say it up front: my brother was a much better coach than I was. He was a real student of the game. He could tell you more about individual players and styles and he was really good at matching the styles of play against opponents. He was much more in-depth than I was. And I can admit it now because he can't hear me," Jeff said with a laugh.
The Reeds had a brotherly rivalry all throughout their life in basketball and their other passion: fishing. Darin helped lead South's fishing team to their first-ever KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship in early 2019 as an assistant coach alongside Dennis Hammonds. His knowledge and love for fishing came from years of fishing trips between him, Jeff and Raymond.
"Darin, when we went to a new lake, he would study the lake before we went. He'd study where the ledges are, where the fish are. We had a tradition for many years to go on fishing trips to Alabama. Our whole family would go," Jeff reminisced. With each new trip came more stories heralding fantastic catches. Jeff chuckled that "some of these stories were even true!"
"Darin always had great stories to tell. He loved making his students happy and he loved to enjoy life," said Elizabeth Tapley, a basketball coach alongside Reed from 2000 through 2009. During this time, Coach Reed served as the in-school suspension supervisor, where he showed the same affection to the students who'd wind up there as he did those on his team.
"He could show tough love when he needed to. Some of the most trying students -- Darin wanted them to know he was there for them, even if he had to discipline them in some fashion. He always let his kids know 'you know I'm here to help you. Let me know if you need anything,'" said Tapley.
Jennifer Hamblin, a former player of Reed who would later go on to coach beside him, said that Darin taught her that kids who end up in suspension aren't any different from any other kids. They just might not have a great home life, or they might need help with a particular problem.
"Those kids were always in trouble, but coach Reed treated them as if they were the best kids in the school," recounted Hamblin. "Just because they made a bad decision, he wanted them to know they could make a difference -- that they could make this world a better place and that they were somebody."
Reed sought to treat all his students, whether they dribbled a basketball, lured in bass, or wound up in trouble day-after-day, as one of his kids. He never had any children of his own, but his students made him just as proud.
"Coach Reed was like a second father to me. I lost my dad a few years ago. Darin would always check up on me to make sure I was okay. More than anything I felt like Coach Reed was a father figure," Hamblin reflected.
Darin Ray Reed's funeral was held on August 29, 2019, services provided by Bowling Funeral Home. Family, friends and students all parted with him one final time.
"Those were his kids, every one of them," said Jeff. "I think he's left with them with the message to not only do their best but to love what they're doing and love the people around them. He was just a good man. He was my little brother, and I'm gonna miss him."
Darin Reed leaves behind his brother, Jeffrey Reed; a sister, Margaret Benjamin and husband Chris; his step-mother, Barbara Reed; two nieces, Emily Benjamin and Whitney Reed Glass and husband Colin; a nephew, Jesse Reed and wife Rashell; and a great-nephew, Kip Glass. He was 52.
