Escaped inmate located and incarcerated

While performing duties with a work release crew near Levi Jackson Cemetery Tuesday morning, inmate Jason Rice escaped through the woods. Officers located Rice less than 24 hours later at a residence off Highway 249 near Benge's Grocery.
"The subject was incarcerated on a parole violation. Now he's going to face a separate escape charge," said Laurel County jailer Jamie Mosley.
Rice's initial arrest was for trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense; auto-related theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; public intoxication under the influence of a controlled substance; resisting arrest; the purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia; and to serve a parole violation warrant.
Laurel County Correctional Officers Chris Roark and Mike Davis located and retrieved Rice at approximately 10:10 a.m. Wednesday. Rice was located in a trailer park off of Barbourville Road. Laurel County Corrections staff and Laurel County sheriffs were searching for Rice since his disappearance the following day.
"We found the subject just by combing the area," Mosley explained. "We've been in that area since he was last spotted. It takes a lot of man-power, persistence. We're just very fortunate that in the end, Officer Davis and Officer Roark were able to locate him outside a mobile home in the area."
