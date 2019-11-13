The clock is ticking on the deadline to apply for the 2020 Jackson Energy Essay Scholarship. High school seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or a trade program in the fall of 2020 are invited to apply for a $2,000 scholarship by November 29, 2019.
Applicants, their parents or their legal guardians must be a Jackson Energy Cooperative member with their primary resident or business served by the cooperative. Jackson Energy will award eight $2,000 scholarships.
To apply, submit a cover sheet and your essay of 1000-1500 words discussing the topic, “Small towns and rural areas in Kentucky have seen a decrease in residents and in businesses. What do you think can be done to help improve the economy for these areas?”
The cover sheet must include: 1) student name, 2) high school, 3) full home address, 4) phone number, 5) email address, 6) name of person and relation on Jackson Energy account, and 7) Jackson Energy account number.
Essays submitted after the deadline, November 29, 2019, or not in accordance with the guidelines will not be considered.
Mail cover sheet and essay to Jackson Energy Cooperative, Attn: Scholarships, 115 Jackson Energy Lane, McKee, KY 40447, or email cover sheet and essay to scholarship@jacksonenergy.com.
