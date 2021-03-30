She spent many hours at The Jungle - both the football field and gymnasium of North Laurel High School, cheering on her teams.
Last Wednesday evening, some of her friends and family gathered on the football field where she once cheered to honor 22-year-old Emily Evans, who died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Friday evening.
The ceremony honoring the 2016 NLHS graduate included nearly 20 friends and family and comments by one of her friends, who also read a poem. Evans' mother Sharon said the poem was sent by an Internet group that Emily was involved in.
"Some of those people in that group drove here from Michigan for her funeral," Sharon said. "They didn't even know her. They'd never met. But they drove here for her funeral because they said she inspired them."
The poem, entitled "Lighthouse Love Song: a love letter to Emily J. B. Evans," written by ocean r. clute.
She was kind and funny,
a heart made of glass that's painted gold;
a natural beauty that started with
her big heart of gold which shone so bright
her smile nearly blinded you with its golden light
she was a lighthouse and those around her
were the sailors lost at sea
that had gravitated towards her
letting her pull them
away and out of the sea of darkness
but now.......
as her light no longer shines those she saved
slip back into the darkness
but they have each other
to weather this storm that's in their way
her light may be gone
but her memory will live on
as a tiny piece of her now shattered golden heart
has found its way into the hearts of those she saved
and over time they will help
make her light shine bright once again.
Evans' dream was to inspire people, according to her mother.
"She got her college degree and was working on her masters degree. She wanted to be a counselor. She decided that in high school," Sharon explained. "She wanted to help people. She felt that was what God wanted her to do."
While working on that degree, Emily also served as assistant cheer coach at North Laurel Middle School.
Each person took a balloon, then gathered in a circle, releasing the balloons and watching as they drifted into the sky.
The final part of Evans' tribute was a parade through London, with family and friends decorating posters on their vehicles honoring her. That parade was escorted by several members of the London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.