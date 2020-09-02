Evans named LCHD Employee of the Year

His nearly 22 years with the Laurel County Health Department has brought many changes throughout Ricky Evans' career, but he fulfills each day with dedication.
But being named this year's Employee of the Year still came as a shock to him.
"I was caught off guard," Evans said. "I was surprised and it's an honor to be recognized by your co-workers. There is a core group of people who are all very dedicated and any one of them could have won this."
Evans began at the local health department when it was still located on West Third Street - a facility much smaller than the current one on Whitley Street, but one that was very busy and served hundreds of people with over 30 employees.
But over the years, the community and health needs have changed - changes that Evans has watched take place.
"Over the years there has been an influx of businesses with industries, restaurants, parks and areas of growth," he said.
It's an ironic turn of events that Evans' first job was working at a restaurant when he was only 16 years old. Through his job at the Laurel County Health Department, one of his duties is to conduct safety and sanitation checks on those facilities. He also inspects grocery stores for sanitation and safety procedures.
He said he originally intended to pursue a career in medical field but once he took a course in environmental science, his focus changed.
"I took environmental science and loved it," he explained. "I got my degree in environmental health."
He applied at the Laurel County Health Department and secured a job right after college - and has stayed with the local health department since. Although his title now is Senior Health Environmentalist (food inspector), Evans has done everything from restaurant inspections to even quarantining dogs - primarily service animals.
Of course, the coronavirus outbreak has re-directed many of the activities of health department employees, and Evans said now the outreach to any person who was exposed to someone who tested positive is one of the major duties.
"We try to get contact information from anyone who has been exposed - anyone who was not social distancing by six feet - and we investigate many complaints of people not wearing masks in public," he said. "We can't give out a lot of information to the public because of HIPAA regulations but when there is a positive case, we have to do contract tracing."
His reward for his career is the joy of knowing he is helping others.
"We're here to help the people of the Commonwealth," he said. "We do food service and other services, give guidance and information we get to assist and guide in construction and new home construction and businesses."
Evans even got involved in farming at one point, primarily because of his children.
"I grew up on a farm and my kids joined the Poultry Club and we had chickens for a while," he said.
A native Laurel Countian, Evans is married to Jami Evans and the couple have two sons, Peyton and Keenan, and a daughter, Kiersten, and his mother is Connie Evans.
