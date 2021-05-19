The word "cancer" invokes fear into the very soul of millions of people throughout the world each year.
London businessman Jim Robinette is one of those who has lost several close family members and many friends to the battle against cancer.
"I lost my parents at an early age to cancer, and I lost a sister, also at an early age, to cancer," Robinette said. "Kentucky has the worst record for cancer of all the 50 states. There are 30,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed in Kentucky each year and 10,000 deaths."
His experiences with cancer in his own family prompted Robinette and his wife Carolyn to do their part over the weekend to help raise funds to establish a cancer unit at Saint Joseph London.
Robinette is chairman of the Saint Joseph London Foundation this year and the couple hosted a dinner party on Saturday evening to raise funds to treat the devastating disease.
"We'd normally be going to the Gala, but COVID prevented that this year," he explained. "So instead we're hosting small group dinner parties and doing some fundraising as well."
The fundraising will assist in establishing a cancer treatment center at the London hospital - which will be enhanced by CHI - Saint Joseph's affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic. The silent auction, usually a major drawing point for those attending the gala, was conducted as a online auction that ended at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Saint Joseph is very involved with cancer treatment," Robinette added. "While we couldn't have the gala, we had small get-togethers with friends and raising money for a good cause."
Dr. Weis Yan, a radiation oncologist who has worked with Baptist Health Corbin, said the high rates of cancer in southeastern Kentucky are alarming and early detection is vital to maintaining the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents in the area.
The Saint Joseph London Foundation hosts a gala each year at the London Community Center to raise funds for a particular program. For the past few years, the fundraising has focused on establishing a neonatal intensive care unit at the London hospital, which allows parents with premature, underweight and special needs infants to remain in the area rather than driving to Lexington or Knoxville for that special care. That unit is now operative and also allows the child to remain in the room with the mother.
This year's fundraising effort focused on the needs of cancer patients and their families across the state.
Leslie Smart, president of Saint Joseph London Foundation, said Kentucky ranks highest in the nation for cancer cases.
"There are 30,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Kentucky each year, and 10,000 of those will die," Smart said. "That is the highest in the country. That's why we have affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Care, which is ranked as top in the nation."
Smart added that this year's event raised over $360,000, which will benefit cancer patients all over the state.
Of all the different types of cancer, statistics show that Laurel County is only lower in breast cancer death rates than the state average, according to the Kentucky Health Facts website. Laurel County reported 19 deaths per 100,000 population between 2013 and 2017 - compared to the state's rate of 21. The cases of colorectal and prostate cancer are the same as Kentucky's overall ranking at 17 for colorectal and 19 for prostate. However, the county soars high above the state's average of deaths per 100,000 at 63, with Laurel County numbering 75.
Wolfe County has the highest incidents of cancer-related deaths and those rates are rising, according to the National Cancer Institute website. Laurel's rates are higher than the state rate according to this report, although it is ranked as "stable" on the chart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.