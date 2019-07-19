Events in Laurel County are drawing high numbers of tourists to the area — a fact reported during Tuesday's meeting of the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission.
Co-executive director Kelly Burton said these activities have resulted in numerous hotel/motel bookings as well as increasing the overall revenues for the county.
"For the last three and a half weeks, Laurel County hotels averaged being 85 percent capacity," Burton said. "We have 1,258 hotel rooms and 1,068 of those were full."
One of the largest draws to the area is the archery tournaments hosted at the Laurel County Fairgrounds each year. Burton said the 3D Scholastic Kentucky Championships brought out 421 contestants, with approximately 223 who spent at least one night or more in Laurel County lodgings. Family members who accompanied the contestants were not included in that count, which indicates that additional economic impacts were generated from that event alone.
Just three days after that tournament ended, the World International Archery began, with 150 contestants, with hotel rooms booked for one to two days over the three-day period. Burton said the presence of additional family members in hotels over that time frame could have resulted in additional rooms being booked.
The ASA archery tournament began on June 20 and continued through June 23, once more bringing in a large tourist population to the area. Burton reported that 1,864 attended that event and their hotel stays averaged four to five nights.
"We had people from 36 states and three international countries - South Africa, Denmark and Canada," she added.
Board chair Tom Handy said the Laurel County Fiscal Court was a definite factor in the success of the archery tournaments.
"The fiscal court did the prep for the archery tournament and put gravel down on the trails. With five inches of rain, those areas would have been a mess but thanks to them, we had a good turnout and people commented on how nice it was," Handy said. "We owe them a big thank you for making that event successful."
On June 20 and 21, the Hang Em High Horse Camp event launched, with the Cowboy Channel covering that event and was deemed the "Best in America" of its type.
The impact of tourism continued during July, with the first full weekend offering the Lovely Laurel River Paddle Blast on Laurel Lake. That event brought approximately 85 people to the area - some of whom camped overnight.
"Attendance was down a little from 2018, but we had bad weather which is always a factor," Burton explained.
The July 29 Boondoggle Mountain Bike Race on July 29 is another event expected to have a tourism and economic impact locally. Burton reported that there are 34 participants registered from Ohio, northern Kentucky and Tennessee.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission is also sporting a new website design. Those wishing to learn more about the activities in Laurel County can visit their website at www.visitlondonky.com
Board members also discussed the property behind the tourist information center located just off Ky. West 80. After some discussion, the subject was tabled until next month.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Heritage Hills banquet hall at noon.
