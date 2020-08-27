Restrictions on large gatherings have resulted in cancellations of many events, but the great outdoors still allows for some recreation.
Such events were the topic at the regular monthly meeting of the London Laurel County Tourist Commission last week, with some new sporting events evolving to the area.
Kelly Burton, co-executive director, told commissioners that several events will still take place this year. Those include the War Hammer race at Laurel Lake and the WYMT-TV Cats Trail for the Kentucky Adventure Tour was also taking place.
"We've been contacted about hosting a Canine Frisbee Toss and Fetch training and hopefully will get to host an actual event," Burton said. "The canine Frisbee toss is an up and coming sporting event that brings people in from all over."
The 45K Mountain Bike Race will also take place this weekend, with Burton reporting that over 200 participants are expected, although social distancing will be practiced during that event.
She added that the Blue Ridge's Outdoors Top Adventure magazine had nominated London and Laurel County in the Small Town category for this year's contest. Readers of the magazine can cast their votes for favorite destinations from 100 nominees. Votes can be cast for the third round of the voting until Aug. 28. The final round will begin on Aug. 31 and will close on Sept. 4.
The annual Red Bud Ride, rescheduled from its original April date, will also be held this year in October, with cyclists expected to come from various states.
One new event, the U.S. Lawn Mowing race, set for late fall, has been rescheduled for an undetermined date in 2021.
The tourist commission also reviewed revenues from area hotels and motels - many of which have suffered as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped travel and tourism this summer. LLCTC chair Tom Handy said the numbers from last year have drastically decreased, although revenues from the month of June 2020 have exceeded the 2019 totals. The London Laurel County Tourist Commission receives a 1% transient tax from hotel/motel room rentals, which funds their programs and sponsorships to local events and area trade shows. The total revenues show a $26,900 loss in April 2020 from the $40,500 taken in April 2019. May 2020 also showed a steep decline from the prior year, with revenues in 2019 listing as $44,700 to this year's meager $25,200. Lifted travel restrictions from the worldwide pandemic in June reflected a sharp increase locally, however, with the June 2020 totals showing revenues of $44,400, compared to the June 2019 total of $44,400.
The 2019 Economic Impact study showed that Laurel County also continues to thrive despite the pandemic. According to that report, Laurel County has 970 tourism related jobs and has more employees and income than the other 15 counties represented in the Daniel Boone Country Region. That analysis was based on the hotel/motel rentals in 2019.
Commissioners also heard from Travis Shortt, manager of Forcht Broadcasting which operates as SAM 103.9 (WWEL), The Wolf 1400 (WFTG), and WANV FM Kool Gold 96.7. Forcht Broadcasting is teaming with the Make A Wish Foundation for a fundraising event that will feature a World Chicken Festival theme. Shortt asked for the support of the county tourism commission, which organizes the event, for the fundraiser that will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 - the opening day of what was originally set for the 31st World Chicken Festival. Shortt explained that rather than the Chicken Invasion of past years, miniature chicken cut-outs would be sold to area businesses to display in windows or in businesses, with proceeds donated to the Make A Wish Foundation. He also said the last Saturday of September will be set aside to honor Lindsey Sharp, the 2019 Grand Marshal. Sharp, who missed only one four-day celebration, passed away earlier this year but was known for her advocacy of the annual festival. Many local businesses, including The Sentinel Echo, are partnering with Forcht Broadcasting for this event that will highlight the mission of the organization that grants wishes of chronically ill children.
Board members also briefly discussed the proposed board for the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds property that was discussed during a city tourism meeting last week. Handy attended the meeting, explaining to county tourism commissioners that a six-member board including a representative from the county tourist commission, be appointed. Then those six members would elect a seventh member from the community.
"That would give us a voice on the board and support an independent board," he explained.
Commissioner Delford McKnight agreed with commissioner Caner Cornett stating that the county tourism board's involvement would "be independent without favoritism."
