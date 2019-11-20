Experience learning through 4-H  

In 4-H, we are proud to say that our members learn by doing. Our experiential learning model is a research-based process that helps our young people become independent thinkers and capable problem solvers.
Since the beginnings of 4-H in the early 1900s, we have helped young people learn through real-world experiences that take place in their local communities, but it was not until 1984 that we began to model our curriculum after David Kolb’s theory of experiential learning, which allows 4-H’ers to focus on their current project and the process of completing it.
In Kolb’s theory, young people have the opportunity to have a set learning experience. Many times in 4-H this starts with youth undertaking a specific project. But a young person’s learning extends far beyond the completion of the project. 4-H’ers have the opportunity to share what they have learned from their experience with others, whether it be a discussion with other club members or by providing a public presentation. This gives young people the opportunity to analyze the process and the concepts they learned. Then, they can think about how they can connect their experiences to the real world. This knowledge stays with them, and they can apply it to a new situation in their lives.
By focusing on the process and the experience, young people develop and fine tune important life skills including responsibility, communication, decision making, problem solving, team work and leadership. These skills will stay with them throughout their lives. For more information on experiential learning, contact the Laurel County Extension office.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.