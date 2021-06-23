The fairground property dominated the discussion of the London City Tourist Commission meeting on Monday night, with several areas of its present and future addressed by commissioners.
First was a discussion regarding the organizational meeting of a board to oversee operations and renovations at the property. That meeting was wrongly promoted as a public meeting, with a huge turnout of people showing up at the meeting site that day. Nick Metcalf, with the AimTakers archery group, addressed some concerns regarding that meeting, citing that several KRS statutes were violated.
Metcalf said the people who arrived for that meeting to express their concerns were turned away, with the committee members continuing the meeting "behind closed doors" and that those arriving for the meeting were required to sign their names and contact information. City Tourism Director Chris Robinson told Metcalf that the sign-up sheet was to collect information for future use, and was not a requirement.
"And several of those people were not as friendly as you were," Robinson told Metcalf.
Instead, it was said it was a mob of angry people who waited outside as the organizational meeting took place.
That's when City Attorney Larry Bryson informed tourism commissioners that such meetings were public - when the organization involved use of public money.
"Committees and sub-committees are subject to open meeting laws when they receive 25% of their budget from public funds," Bryson said.
Other issues surrounding the fairgrounds property also involved some controversy between hikers/bicyclists wishing to use the trails that are sometimes blocked off by other activities. Specifically, the areas utilized by some archery tournaments have blocked off some trails, which brought up another issue for commissioners to address later on. Keith Cottongim, who was involved in creating those trails, said the bicyclists were often quite disappointed when they drive for miles to enjoy the trails - only to see signs stating the trails are blocked off due to other activities. Cottongim pointed out that the Friends of Levi Jackson volunteers had cleared and marked the trails - also pointing out that the trails were established long before the archery tournaments were started.
At that point, tourism commission chair, Steve Berry, said the two groups would meet and discuss alternatives for the situation involving the archery tournaments and trail usage.
Berry also said that while touring other fairgrounds for ideas on potential for the local area, he had met a carnival owner who had set up for the Laurel County Fair in past years.
"He said he had about four days he could set up here, and those days will run at the same time as the Laurel County Homecoming. That will also include a petting zoo," Berry explained. "We decided to do free admission but sell armbands for the rides. The commission would get 15% of the sales, and I make a motion we give that to the Homecoming."
Board members unanimously approved that motion, with Berry adding that carnival would set up from Aug. 17 and continue until Aug. 21 at the fairgrounds, which will accent the Homecoming festivities in the park that is scheduled for Aug. 18 through Aug. 21.
Another issue addressed during Monday's meeting was a request by attorney Christy Shannon for her name to be removed from last month's minutes. Shannon stated she had obtained a copy of the minutes that cited her as "attorney of record." Shannon said she attended the tourism meetings as an individual and was not representing any particular person or group. After some discussion, the board members voted on whether to amend the minutes to Shannon's satisfaction - with the board split by three for the amendment and three against changing the minutes. Chairman Steve Berry then broke the tied vote by voting in favor of removing Shannon's name from the minutes.
Also addressing board members was Doug Phelps, who has advocated that the city tourism commission join with the SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity). That would remove the city tourism from the umbrella of the city government and would, inevitably, make that board separate from any city government oversight. Currently, the board operates under, but separately, from the city council but does not have a board to hire or fire employees. Phelps has advocated that the city tourism join with the SPGE - an issue that was addressed by Bryson during last month's meeting. During that meeting, Bryson said that the city tourism auditor had stated that it was best for the city tourism to remain under the city's umbrella rather than separate and operate under its own. Phelps questioned that statement on Monday night, with the two debating the issue.
Other items addressed during the meeting included Commissioner Troy House's concern that the marketing budget for Treetop Adventures was greatly reduced. House said Treetop Adventures had not been advertised outside the local area and that such advertisements should reach other areas to promote tourism. House added that he had been contacted by state officials regarding the signs promoting Levi Jackson State Park along the Interstate be changed since it is now a city-operated park. He also mentioned that the budget for advertising in that area was drastically low.
"The advertising for Levi Jackson has been cut in half. You can't even buy a billboard for $2,500," he said.
Director of Parks and Recreation Mackey Williams reported that excavation on the Fourth Street property had begun and suggested that Steve Baker draw up plans for that property development. Excavation on the Hill Street parking lot also needs some additional work, he added, stating that there has been a drainage problem at that site.
The shelter house across from the museum in the park was also a topic of conversation, with Williams and several commissioners stating that the facility needed to be demolished and rebuilt due to its current condition. Berry and Williams both said the concrete is cracked, the bathrooms are outdated and the entire building needed to be rebuilt. Commissioners recommended contacting DECO architect, David Zawko, for site planning for that facility.
Joey Engle, director of Levi Jackson Park, said Treetop Adventures and the park's swimming pool had both opened recently and were seeing much usage over the past few weeks. Engle said the pool and Treetop Adventures had garnered $1,500 on Saturday and $880 on Sunday.
The Community Center rental fees were also discussed, with commissioners voting to increase the rates for use of the facility. Persons wishing to rent the entire community center space will see an increase from $450 to $600, effective Jan. 1. Individual rooms would see a $50 increase. Berry said Community Center director Brittany Cradic had stated at last month's meeting that the facility was rented for every weekend until the end of the year.
