This is the fifth in a series of stories on parenting running in the Sentinel-Echo from Mother's Day to Father's Day.
Using the examples set by their parents, Josh and Rachel Jackson apply love, discipline and faith into raising their son, Mason.
They focus on the simple and the true - hard work, loving God and treating others as you want to be treated.
With Mason as the only child and the only grandchild on each side of the family, Rachel admits that her son has had every opportunity to be highly spoiled. But although she admits wanting to give her son the best of everything, she knows that keeping him grounded is in his own best interest.
"My mom babied me but I'm one of those parents that tell him to 'wipe it off and go on.' But a lot of what I do, I remember them doing," she said.
Raising an only child doesn't challenge the Jacksons in their daily lives because they believe raising Mason in church has played an definitive role in his own personality.
"The most important thing is to teach him right from wrong," she continued. "I always went to church - my mom and grandparents on both sides were very involved in church. It's important to have Christ in your life - Josh and I both feel that way."
The result, she said, is that Mason is a kind-hearted and considerate of others.
"He's always been good hearted," she said. "We have taught him to treat people how he wants to be treated and he's been good at that. He has won awards like Goodness to Others, like a citizenship award. At Cornerstone Christian School, he got the Fruit of the Spirit award."
Although Rachel herself is the only child of Tim and Kim Floyd, she was fortunate to have lots of cousins with whom she was very close. Although she said sometimes while growing up she wished she had a sibling, the surrounding of lots of cousins eased that feeling and she now says that she cherishes those times of childhood.
"When I was younger, I was the only one of my (Floyd) cousins that didn't have siblings. But I was blessed to be close to my cousins, so I never felt lonely," she said. "That's except for Devon (Hedrick) - he was the only child and we were the only grandchildren on my mom's side, so we were together all the time."
She recalls how she and Devon often plotted so they could spend time at their maternal grandparents - Bill and Dessie Hedrick - home.
"I remember waiting on Pappaw to come in from work so we could go to the creek," she said. "He would be so tired, but then Granny would tell him we'd waited all day, so he'd take us."
Her own childhood is reflected in her son now - she and Josh take Mason to "the river" - more commonly known to residents of the Sinking Creek/White Oak community as "the mouth of Sinking."
"I've always loved outdoors. But where I rode horses, Mason likes to ride a four-wheeler," she explained. "I loved to farm and helped my dad. That was the biggest love of my life - we had chickens, cows, horses. They used to call me 'Elly May' because I loved animals."
Now the Jacksons live on Josh's parents (John and Barb Jackson) farm off East Ky. 80, and Rachel is happy that her son is being raised in the same manner that she was. They also have horses and animals and she glorifies in seeing Mason take interest in nature and farming.
"I think it's important for Mason to know about farming and how to garden," she said. "You need to teach kids how to do things, how to use common sense to get by."
Both Jacksons also emphasize applying hard work to achieve goals.
"Josh works 70 to 75 hours a week. He's a good father and good husband," Rachel said. "We do things with Mason and it's good to know that he's happy at home with us."
Although that is usually uncommon for boys around Mason's age of 11, his parents take that as a sign that their parenting procedures have gone in a positive direction.
"Mason is the only grandchild on both sides of the family but he's a good kid," she continued. "I mow the church yard and he helps me. He gets his money from helping me and he earns enough to buy what he wants. He needs to learn to work for what he wants."
She has no expert advice on raising a child other than to teach them "to know right from wrong and treat people right."
"As a parent, you have to figure things out yourself. Don't listen to everyone else, because what works for one may not work for someone else," she added. "I am his parent and I want him to do what is right. I want him to be able to trust us. I want us to be friends, but I'm his parent first."
The challenges of parenting, she said, is the balance between giving her child what he needs and what he wants.
"I want to make sure he has the best of everything and I want to give him everything I can without spoiling him," she said. "I want to teach him about things, especially at this time in the world. I want him to understand things now as they are."
She said she and her husband often have to remind Mason that their rules may conflict with other parents' rules, but they stand their ground.
"We don't allow Mason to do some things that some of his friends do," she added. "But the reward is, that even if we fuss it's because we're a lot alike. But at the end of the day, he knows he is my whole world."
