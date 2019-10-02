With local burn bans still in effect, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is preparing for this year's Fall Wildfire Hazard Season.
The Fall Wildfire Hazard Season starts today and will last through Dec. 15. During this time it is illegal for residents to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or bushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Kentucky also has a spring fire hazard season that occurs occurs between Feb. 15 and April 30.
Weather alone is rarely the sole-cause for a forest fire in Kentucky, this law is set in place to allow burning only at times where conditions are less likely to cause a wildfire to spread. However, weather can act as a catalyst for forest fires.
During the early spring time, before leaves have a chance to grow on trees, the sun beats down on piles of dead leaves on the forest floor. This causes the piles of dead leaves to become very dry, and can catch fire easily. The same can be said for early fall weather. The humidity begins to drop, and as the leaves fall, the wind and sun dry them out. By limiting burning until after 6 p.m. during the fall and spring, officials are hoping to bypass these problems, because temperatures drop at night and fuels won't dry out as fast, wind speeds drop and is less likely to reignite embers, and the humidity levels rise at night and fire fuels absorb the moisture.
"By adhering to the law and burning after 6 p.m. fires are less likely to escape," said James White, Director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry via a press release. "Over the last several weeks, some areas of the state have received some precipitation while others have received little if any."
With the Tri-County seeing much less rainfall than usual -- the average is 3.5 inches of precipitation during the month of September, this year the area has seen 0.1 inches -- many local officials have already issued burn bans.
Most recently, Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen has issued an emergency order that restricts the use of fire in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The order is effective Sept. 27 until further notice.
Olsen's order prohibits the use of open flames. Campfires are still allowed but must be contained in metal or concrete fire rings, and pedestal grills installed at all developed campground and picnic areas.
Each of the counties in the Tri-County had also been under a red-flag burn ban. Knox County and Laurel County are both still under their respective burn bans. On Monday morning Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. lifted his county's ban that was originally issued on Sept. 16.
With local burn bans, restrictions are generally seen with burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas, burning leaves or debris, campfires, bonfires and warming fires open pit cooking and charcoal grilling, use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.
County burn bans are issued by the county judge-executive and are enforced with assistance from local law enforcement. Violation of a burning ban is a misdemeanor punishable by law.
The Commonwealth's Burning Law Fall Wildfire Hazard Season restrictions will still be in effect until Dec. 15, even when all local county-level bans have been lifted.
In September, KDF responded to more than 104 wildfire fires, when normally there are none this time of year. Some of the recent fires have been controlled by local fire departments and are not reflected in the division's September statistic.
People are asked to call their local fire department of their County Judge-Executive's office if they have questions regarding local burn bans. Residents would call the Division of Air Quality at 1-888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.
