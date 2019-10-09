Just the day before the temperatures dropped to fall-like levels, the Laurel County Public Library hosted its Fallapalooza event.
Saturday brought hundreds of people to College Park to participate in the activities that included a petting zoo, face painting, games and contests. Library officials said the event was a huge success. First responders were also on the scene to inform and educate the children on the procedures and equipment necessary for them to perform their duties. Participants got to see the inside of a police cruiser, inside an ambulance and fire truck.
