The amazement on the faces of staff at the Cumberland Valley Domestic Abuse Shelter was that of a child opening a Christmas gift.
And indeed, it was an unexpected gift from London residents, Randall and Victoria Weddle, that brought in pallets of diapers, wipes and masks for the shelter during a surprise visit on Wednesday.
Shelter staff said the donation of masks was also welcomed, but were especially thrilled by the cases of diapers that are so often needed for residents with young children.
"There is a lot of size 6 diapers, and that's exactly what we need most," said Cheyenne Loomis, staff member. "Sometimes we have families with older children and it's hard to find the larger size diapers."
But masks and diapers were not all that the Weddles wanted to do for the shelter and its residents. After the pallets were stacked inside the shelter, Weddle handed a wad of $20 bills to staff, stating that each stack contained $1,000 — money to be given to the residents to help them with their re-establishment.
Director Theresa White couldn't contain her joy over the donation, hugging Weddle before he left the facility.
"This is a blessing to us," she said.
For the Weddles, the donation was just something he enjoys doing and has done throughout the community.
"I grew up poor, but I think when you make it, you should give back," Weddle said. "That's what we try to do. My wife and I have been providing the PPE (personal protective equipment) for the Sheriff's Department, the city police, the ambulance service and firefighters since the pandemic began in March. It hasn't been easy getting that equipment, but we wanted to help."
The Weddles also donated masks to The Good Samaritan House, which is the homeless shelter located on East Fourth Street. Director Dorothy Reimer said there currently are not that many residents at the shelter, but explained that the facility was more of a "program" than just a place to house homeless persons.
"We do drug tests and have requirements here, like trying to find a job and getting back on their feet," she explained. "But the first thing we do is tell them about God's love and how He can change their lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.