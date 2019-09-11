The forms have been sent home with children in Laurel County schools, promoting involvement in the Family Matters Project.
Overseen by the Laurel/Knox ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Program), the Family Matters Program was launched in Laurel County in 2017 and in Knox County in 2018.
The project is a collaborative community program for family units of elementary school children and their families that encourages the basics of quality family time. That concept implements protective factors and drug prevention strategies into the daily routine.
Family Matters Project was initiated through Michael Botticelli, director of the National Drug Control Policy office through a teleconference in 2016 entitled "Combating Substance Abuse in Your Communities." Two of the ideas evolving from that were to eat dinner together as a family and to tell family stories. Those ideas reinforced the theory that those activities model accountability, increase a sense of connectiveness, and even decrease risky behaviors by increasing protective factors.
The program overview of Family Matters Project include:
Each family that participates in the Family Matters Project between September 2019 and May 2020 will receive a pre-survey to be completed upon registration, a key ring with multiple family activities, fun challenges, local and affordable outings (some are free), family dinner ideas and drug prevention conversation starters, and a log to make keeping track of activities.
Participating families receive incentives for every five additional family activities completed. The Family Resource Center at local schools can validate the forms to qualify for prizes. Each activity completed qualifies families for more chances to win prizes at the end of the year. Prizes include movies, games, gift cards and other family fun prize packages. The school with the most families participating in the Family Matters Project will also receive a prize package.
The program objectives include:
1. To increase the number of times the family eats dinner together each week.
2. To increase the level of communication and the feeling of connection between parent/guardian and the child(ren).
To learn more about the Family Matters Project, contact the school Family Resource Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.