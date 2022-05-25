Just over a year after her death, the family of Danielle Todd has filed a lawsuit against the Laurel County Correctional Center and jail employees, Saint Joseph London and staff, London City Police and the City of London.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in London earlier this month by Todd's daughter and administrator of her estate, Samara Witt. The lawsuit claims that Todd did not receive medical attention she needed, thereby causing her death.
Todd was arrested by London City Police Officer Logan Medlock around 8:48 p.m. on May 12, 2021, for suspected impaired driving. The lawsuit says Todd told Medlock she suffered from multiple sclerosis and "ticks" as well as having a pain pump which administers Adderall. She asked to go to the hospital, which Medlock did, although the lawsuit said Todd was not examined by hospital staff — instead only being given a blood test to confirm the officer's opinion that Todd was intoxicated.
According to the lawsuit, Todd was exhibiting erratic movements with her speech being "rushed and circular" before being taken to the hospital, telling Medlock that she suffered from MS and demyelinating disease which caused the ticks and erratic behavior. Medlock, however, according to the lawsuit, continued to state that Todd was under the influence, stating to his sergeant via phone that Todd is "tweaking hard core."
Medlock, the lawsuit continues, told Todd that there was no nurse at the jail at that time of night, and that hospital staff said they did not have access to her medical records. However, the lawsuit states that Todd did have records available - showing that Todd had significant record of palpitations, ventricular tachycardia and other serious cardiac and neurological conditions.
"The Saint Joseph staff fails and refuses to examine Todd at any time or to arrange for any such examination," the lawsuit states. According to the lawsuit, Todd continued to ask hospital staff for medical assistance, saying she was dizzy, had pain in her shoulder and an irregular heartbeat.
Todd was then taken from the hospital and transferred to the Laurel County Correctional Center, where, the lawsuit states, she was not properly examined after telling jail staff she could not breathe and was experiencing pain. Medlock allegedly did not tell jail staff of the situation that Todd had relayed to him prior to going to the jail.
The lawsuit says Todd was not medically screened by staff nor evaluated by a medical professional. Instead, just after midnight, Todd was strip searched and taken to shower. From 12:36 a.m. to 4:19 a.m., Todd continued to show jerky movements, moans and paced in her cell. When she was given a mat for her cell, Todd reportedly fell — either falling asleep or losing consciousness. Less than 20 minutes later, a jail guard enters Todd's cell and drops a box of cereal.
Six hours later, Todd was removed from her cell for a pretrial hearing, and was denied access to a phone. A few minutes later, she became nauseous and was in "obvious physical pain and distress."
At 12:30 p.m. on May 13, Todd was given the Standard Medical Questions form by a jail employee and was asked if she had overdosed. After being fingerprinted, Todd was taken back to her cell at 1:35 p.m. Just an hour later, she reportedly began convulsing, with a medical emergency being called at 4:50 p.m.
"Medical arrives and begins chest compressions, CPR, and utilization of a defibrillator or 'AED.' EMS personnel arrive 15 minutes later and transport Todd to the London hospital where she is pronounced dead."
The lawsuit specifically names Saint Joseph Health System and Commonspirit Health Inc. as well as Medlock, the City of London, Jailer Jamie Mosley and six jail employees and a jail nurse for failing to recognize and treat Todd. The charges named in the lawsuit include: 1. Constitutional violations by officer Logan Medlock and the City of London, Kentucky; 2. Negligence of Officer Medlock; 3. Constitutional violations by the Laurel County Detention Center defendants and Jailer Jamie Mosley; 4. Negligence of Laurel County Detention Center defendants; 5. Violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA); 6. Medical negligence of Saint Joseph Health; 7. Negligent training and/or supervision (of all named in the lawsuit); 8. Respondent Superior (all parties listed as defendants); and 9. Wrongful death.
The lawsuit asks for "reasonable monetary sums to compensate the Estate of the harms and losses herein complained," including medical expenses, loss of lifetime earning capacity; conscious pain, suffering and emotional anguish until death, and any other damages that a jury see fit to endow; punitive damages, attorney's fees, trial by jury, availability to amend lawsuit should more evidence be found, and any other relief to the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit was filed by Jonathan K. Kurtz with Spencer Law Group of Lexington.
Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley said he could not comment on ongoing litigation.
A lawsuit represents only one side of a situation and is not meant to imply guilt or innocence of any parties named.
