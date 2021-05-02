LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Farm Credit Mid-America announces the six candidates seeking election or re-election to the Association’s Board, as well as candidates for the 2021 Nominating Committee.
Board of Director candidates and their home communities are:
David Bates, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Chris Mitchell, Flemingsburg, Ky.
Dale “Bud” Tucker, Greeneville, Tenn.
Mark Wilkerson, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Ellen Joslin, Conover, Ohio
Rachael Vonderhaar, Camden, Ohio
Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving more than 80,000 customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Customers with voting stock are eligible to vote. Voting stock is purchased at a customer’s loan origination. Voting begins on May 6 and closes June 3.
The Board of Directors sets policy and provides strategic direction to the Association’s leadership.
In 2021, three directors’ terms are expiring, one seat each in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Each director serves four years on the 14-member Board. Twelve of those positions are stockholder-elected and two are outside directors appointed by the Board.
Voting-eligible customers will receive candidate information via mail, along with paper voting ballots and voting instructions via mail. Stockholders also can vote online by visiting a link on e-farmcredit.com/elections, where they can find additional information about the candidates.
Election results will be announced in June. To ensure impartiality, the ballot is created, printed and mailed by a third party vendor that gathers, tabulates and reports the election outcome.
“Having a say in how the Association operates is one of many benefits of belonging to a cooperative, and one of the most important ways our customer-owners can have a say is through our annual election for the Board of Directors,” says Bill Johnson, President and CEO. “Our board members are growers and producers whose unique knowledge and insights continue to lead our Association through these complex times and ensure we remain a reliable, steady source of financing for rural communities and agriculture.”
Customers also will vote on the 2022 Nominating Committee by state. The 20-member committee – five from each state – selects candidates for both the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. Nominating Committee candidates are:
Indiana
Glen Bode
A.J. Booher
David Ferguson
Lisa Hammock
David Hardin
John Powell
Dylan Rexing
Andrew Stewart
Matt Stine
Terry Vieck
Ohio
Paul Andre
Matt Bell
Jeremy Crum
Kevin Elder
Cathy Lennartz
JL Scott Metzger
Kevin O’Reilly
Lisa Peterson
Mike Pullins
Nancy Wuebker
Kentucky
Kenneth Anderson
Steven Bach
Ben Furnish
Terry Ishmael
Alice Maze Porter
Brandon Robey
Tyson Sanderfur
Aaron Tucker
Matt Watson
Glenn Williams of Laurel County
Tennessee
Mike Brundige
Paul Davis
Robert Elliott
Hunter Grills
Heather Hardy
Willis Jepson
Bobby Love
Jason McConkey
Ben Sanders
Kyle Wills
For more information on the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit http://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors
