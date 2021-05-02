Sentinel logo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Farm Credit Mid-America announces the six candidates seeking election or re-election to the Association’s Board, as well as candidates for the 2021 Nominating Committee.

Board of Director candidates and their home communities are:

David Bates, Shepherdsville, Ky.

Chris Mitchell, Flemingsburg, Ky.

Dale “Bud” Tucker, Greeneville, Tenn.

Mark Wilkerson, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Ellen Joslin, Conover, Ohio

Rachael Vonderhaar, Camden, Ohio

Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving more than 80,000 customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Customers with voting stock are eligible to vote. Voting stock is purchased at a customer’s loan origination. Voting begins on May 6 and closes June 3.

The Board of Directors sets policy and provides strategic direction to the Association’s leadership.

In 2021, three directors’ terms are expiring, one seat each in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Each director serves four years on the 14-member Board. Twelve of those positions are stockholder-elected and two are outside directors appointed by the Board.

Voting-eligible customers will receive candidate information via mail, along with paper voting ballots and voting instructions via mail. Stockholders also can vote online by visiting a link on e-farmcredit.com/elections, where they can find additional information about the candidates.

Election results will be announced in June. To ensure impartiality, the ballot is created, printed and mailed by a third party vendor that gathers, tabulates and reports the election outcome.

“Having a say in how the Association operates is one of many benefits of belonging to a cooperative, and one of the most important ways our customer-owners can have a say is through our annual election for the Board of Directors,” says Bill Johnson, President and CEO. “Our board members are growers and producers whose unique knowledge and insights continue to lead our Association through these complex times and ensure we remain a reliable, steady source of financing for rural communities and agriculture.”

Customers also will vote on the 2022 Nominating Committee by state. The 20-member committee – five from each state – selects candidates for both the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee. Nominating Committee candidates are:

Indiana

Glen Bode

A.J. Booher

David Ferguson

Lisa Hammock

David Hardin

John Powell

Dylan Rexing

Andrew Stewart

Matt Stine

Terry Vieck

Ohio

Paul Andre

Matt Bell

Jeremy Crum

Kevin Elder

Cathy Lennartz

JL Scott Metzger

Kevin O’Reilly

Lisa Peterson

Mike Pullins

Nancy Wuebker

Kentucky

Kenneth Anderson

Steven Bach

Ben Furnish

Terry Ishmael

Alice Maze Porter

Brandon Robey

Tyson Sanderfur

Aaron Tucker

Matt Watson

Glenn Williams of Laurel County

Tennessee

Mike Brundige

Paul Davis

Robert Elliott

Hunter Grills

Heather Hardy

Willis Jepson

Bobby Love

Jason McConkey

Ben Sanders

Kyle Wills

For more information on the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit http://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors

