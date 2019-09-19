Join us on September 25 for the 2019 Farm Tour. The trolleys will be departing from Ulrich’s Farm -- 4051 Slate Lick Church Rd, London, Kentucky at 1:30 p.m.

This year’s stops include:

• Brent & Rhonda Cornett Hemp Production

• Ronnie & Clara Patton Wildcat Mountain Cheese

• Ulrich’s Farm Aquaculture Field Day

The conclusion of the tour will be back at Ulrich’s Farm for the Aquaculture Field Day at 5 p.m. The Aquaculture Field Day will include a presentation from Dr. Ken Semmens from Kentucky State University, Aquaculture program and dinner*.

The event is free but pre- registration is required to receive a ticket*.

For more information or to register, contact:

Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service

200 County Extension Rd, London, KY

(606) 864-4167 or laurel.ca.uky.edu

*Pre-registration is required to receive trolley and dinner tickets.

