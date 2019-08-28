The fourth annual Farmers Feast is coming up on Thursday, August 29 at the London-Laurel Farmers’ Market. The Farmers Feast will bring together London-Laurel County Farmers’ Market vendors and local businesses and organizations to create a delicious “trashcan dinner” for the community.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a farmer meet and greet, then dinner at 7 p.m. Following dinner will be a cake auction and guest speakers from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and God’s Pantry Food Bank. Tickets are $25 per person.
Stop by the Laurel County Extension office at 200 County Extension Road (behind Big Lots) to purchase your tickets. Proceeds will benefit God's Pantry Food Bank, which offers fresh and packaged food to hungry people in Laurel County.
The menu:
Appetizers - “Bees in the Garden” veggie dip, fresh garden salsa and chips and homemade potato rolls
Main course - prepared by the Laurel County Cattlemen - trash can boil with kielbasa sausage, sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, peppers, cabbage, onions, carrots and corn.
Dessert - melon and cakes sold at auction.
Join us for the Farmers Feast to celebrate the amazing food our farmers grow right here in Laurel County and to raise money for a great cause, God's Pantry Food Bank. It's an event you don't want to miss!
