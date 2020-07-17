The financial crisis that many families are facing was offset on Thursday morning by the Farmers to Families program.
The vehicles lined up around the loop of North Laurel High School so families could receive a box of Prairie Farms dairy products that were loaded by approximately two dozen volunteers as part of the Farmers to Families program.
Joe Prewitt with Prairie Farms said the event was part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), with Prairie Farms partnering with the Kentucky Dairy Development Council to provide nutritional dairy products free to the public. Thursday event distributed 1,200 dairy variety boxes.
Thursday's distribution was available to the public, regardless of income. The boxes contained two gallons of milk, two individual bottles of chocolate milk, two individual bottles of strawberry milk, French onion dip, cottage cheese, sour cream and cream cheese.
The 1,200 boxes were stored in a semi-truck, unloaded to three separate tents, with volunteers wearing masks as per Governor Andy Beshear's mandatory mask requirements, loading the boxes into vehicles.
Prewitt said that Prairie Farms prides itself on distributing domestic products. Founded in 1938 in Carlinville, Illinois, Prairie Farms Dairy prides itself on providing the best quality dairy products from 800 farm families throughout the Midwest, according to their website.
Milk and dairy products supply vitamins and minerals for people of all ages, including carbohydrates, protein, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, vitamins A, D, b12 riboflavin and niacin. Just an 8-ounce serving of milk has 8 grams of protein, which builds and repairs muscle tissue. That one serving also meets the daily values for calcium, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, potassium, Vitamin A, niacin and phosphorous.
Other Farmers to Families events will be held throughout the state. To see the list of locations, visit their website at www.kydairy.or or their Facebook page, KDDC-Kentucky Dairy Development Council, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.