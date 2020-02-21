Father in jail after child left alone

Leaving an 8-year-old unattended landed a Laurel County man in jail for endangering the welfare of a child.
Luke Aaron Frenz, 36, of Corbin was arrested following an investigation into an 8-year-old female who was seen playing alone in her yard on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene on Byrley Road, 11 miles south of London, and discovered that the child had been left alone.
Social service workers were called to the scene and contacted the father, who drove to the scene. Deputies found an uncapped needle in a bedroom of the residence. After the father arrived, a crime check showed that he was driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Frenz was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense.
